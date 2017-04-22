Defensive newcomers cap off spring camp with G-Day performance

Georgia’s two highly-touted defensive early enrollees capped off their first spring camp with with a promising public showing during Saturday’s spring game.
Both playing for the Black team in a 25-22 defeat, Richard LeCounte III and Deangelo Gibbs were playing with the second-team defense. The Liberty County product led the unit with nine total tackles and a pass break-up.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart indicated that LeCounte’s skill set was on display during the intrasquad scrimmage, but his first four months on campus have also shown that a learning curve lies ahead for the freshman.
“That’s not a good sign, but he has done that all spring,” Smart said. “He’s a see ball, hit ball guy. I love coaching him, but I get so frustrated. I ask him the same question every day at the start of the meeting, and every day he gives me a different answer," Smart said. "But what he does on the field, he runs fast, tries to hit you and wants to tackle. He likes playing football, and that's what makes a good safety. He has to take care of his body, and get a little bigger this offseason. I'm excited and I think he's going to be a great football player.”
For Gibbs, who is vying for a starting role at the star position, was questionable to play in Saturday’s G-Day spring game, despite being questionable to play with a shoulder injury suffered Tuesday.
Georgia is looking to fill a void with the departure of Maurice Smith, who was a graduate transfer from Alabama. It was originally presumed that Gibbs, Tyrique McGhee and Tulsa transfer J.R. Reed would be the primary contenders for the job. While that may still be the case, a former safety has worked himself into the conversation.
“The star position is a unique deal, and Aaron Davis has been good there,” Smart said. “Anytime you have a guy like Maurice Smith that has played the position so long, there's going to be an experience drop-off. Between those three (Davis, Tyrique McGhee and Deangelo Gibbs), I feel like we can replace him and get some production.”
Davis was spotted at his original position of safety throughout the spring game, despite being listed as a star on the depth chart. The sudden change was due to Dominick Sanders, who is expected to be one of Georgia’s defensive leaders as a senior, was not seen on the sideline for an unknown reason.
As Gibbs continues to get settled into the collegiate game, he has received leadership from Lorenzo Carter. The two have developed a close bond as they will see action on the same defensive unit.
The senior defensive end realizes the evident struggles for both of the early-enrolling defensive backs. After 15 spring practices however, Carter has come away impressed and has early expectations for Gibbs and LeCounte.
“Deangelo, his locker is right next to mine, so I see him every day,” Carter said. “Just by talking to them, I realize they're freshmen and going through growing pains. I respect the way they grind, and they still come out here every day. When things aren't going their way, they still work. As long as they keep bringing that dog every day, I expect them to have an impact right away.”
