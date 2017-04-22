Wims showcases play-making ability in spring finale at G-Day

A.J. Green was merely a spectator Saturday.
But one play by Javon Wims made Jayson Stanley think otherwise.
“That boy’s a grown man right there. That boy went over the top,” said Stanley, referring to a 47-yard grab by Wims over teammate Deandre Baker in the second quarter of Georgia’s G-Day game Saturday. “I thought it was A.J. for a minute. I said, ‘Wait, who is that?’ I (saw) a (No.) 6 and said, ‘Yeah, that’s Javon. That’s Javon right there.’”
That catch — on a throw from starting quarterback Jacob Eason — set up the game’s first score, as Rodrigo Blankenship connected on a 19-yard field goal for the Black team with 12:31 remaining in the half. While the 47-yard reception was Wims’ most notable snag, it was far from his only one. He finished with 96 yards on four catches, third-most among all receivers, trailing only Terry Godwin (five receptions, 130 yards) and Tyler Simmons (five receptions, 114 yards).
Afterward, Wims said there were a few plays he’d love to have back. Namely, there were times he felt he didn’t set up his route as well as needed.
But all in all, Wims was satisfied with his showing, which came in front of Green and other former Bulldogs now in the NFL who returned to Sanford Stadium to cheer on their alma mater.
“My only goal is, any opportunity I get, just make a play on it to try and just make a play on the ball, good ball, bad ball,” Wims said. “It’s just trying to make a play on the ball when it comes to me. … For the most part, I think I did very well.”
Wims, a Miami native, began his career at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss. After signing with the Bulldogs, Wims went on to appear in 13 games last season with three starts. Yet his stats were underwhelming, with 17 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown.
Wims believes greater things are on the horizon, though.
He pointed to his chemistry with Eason, which was on display Saturday. The rapport between the two began to materialize earlier this year, when Georgia finally opened its long-awaited indoor practice facility. At every opportunity, Wims, Eason and the rest of the Bulldogs’ receiving corps would head to the facility, hoping to forge a close bond prior to spring practice starting.
Practice makes perfect.
“Like the front and back of our hand,” Wims said, “we know each other.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said it’s been easy to pick up on the pair’s newfound synchronization.
“They’ve gotten a little bit better with the timing routes,” Smart said. “Javon is such a big guy. He doesn’t always get on top of (the defense), but he’s hard to cover, and even when he’s covered, he’s open. Jacob has done a good job matching him up.”
Still, despite the play of Wims and the Bulldogs’ wideouts as a whole Saturday, Smart wasn’t ready to say the team has a No. 1 receiver heading into the fall. Nor would he say the team had a “dominant” pass-catcher. What Smart would concede was G-Day represented the best all-around effort he had seen from the unit the entire spring — even if it came against a secondary short on scholarship bodies.
“Where I was concerned (about the receivers) coming into the game, after the game I said, ‘You know what? Those guys are pretty good,’” Smart said. “I’m disappointed in some ball security issues, but I thought that they did some run after the catch. … Those guys competed today and they played more physical this spring than they did last spring, which is what we challenged them to do.”
Wims is physical enough one teammate believes he could make a seamless transition to defense. Lorenzo Carter says Wims “definitely” has the body type to play outside linebacker. It’s a switch Carter discusses with Wims constantly — to no avail.
“He respectfully declines it,” Carter said. “I don’t think he’s about that life.”
Besides, Carter says Wims is already fine at his day job.
“He can stick to receiver — stick to running away from us,” Carter said with a laugh. “But I’m happy to see him progressing and doing good things on the offensive side of the ball. I mean, he went up and got that ball. So hopefully he keeps doing it and getting better.”
Wims says that’s the plan.
Everyone in the receiver room, he attests, is talented. And he firmly believes any could eventually settle in as the Bulldogs’ lead option.
He just wouldn’t mind if it’s him.
“I think this season ... we have other receivers as well that can go out there and impact the game at any moment, young guys and older guys,” Wims said. “But I think I can fill that void.”
