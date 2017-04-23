Georgia class of 2017 signee arrested after G-Day game

Incoming offensive line signee D'Antne Demery was arrested on two misdemeanor charges during his weekend visit to Georgia's campus, according to Athens-Clarke County jail logs.
Demery was booked Saturday evening at 10:52 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery. Under the section titled bond remarks on his particular jail log, it is listed as "no bond family violence." As of 2 a.m., Demery was still incarcerated.
Demery played high school football at Brunswick and competed in the 2017 U.S. Army All-America Bowl. A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Demery initially committed to Georgia on June 15, 2016 before signing his national letter-of-intent on Feb. 3.
While Demery isn't enrolled at Georgia, he can be considered the second arrest in 2017. Receiver Riley Ridley was arrested in March for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Demery was with Georgia's recruiting class of 2017 when it was recognized at halftime of G-Day.
