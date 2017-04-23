Immediate details of UGA recruit D'Antne Demery's Saturday night arrest

Georgia football recruit D'Antne Demery was arrested after allegedly choking the mother of his 1-month-old child.
While a police report has not been released, The Telegraph obtained a synopsis of the incident through an Athens-Clarke County Police representative as to what transpired between Demery and a female victim, described as someone he has been dating. Demery has been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and simple battery. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Demery is still incarcerated as he was given a "no bond family violence" designation.
Late Saturday night, Athens-Clarke County police officers were called to the area near the Waffle House location for what amounted to a domestic violence incident involving Demery allegedly "choking (strangling) a female." Police were able to reach the victim by Boar's Head Lounge.
"Upon arrival, both individuals had left the area," the police account reads. "Moments later, the victim called 911; advising that she wished to press charges against D'Antne Demery for hitting her. Contact was made with the victim in front of Boars Head (sic). She stated that she and Demery got into an argument; he began to get loud, she started to walk off, he told her 'walk off again, and Imma show you'. She began to walk away again, at which point, Demery came from behind her; grabbing her on the back of her neck; pushing her against the wall, and also grabbing her by the hair."
According to police, Demery admitted to placing his hands on the mother of his child. She told police Demery "has been physically violent with her in the past."
Demery and the victim are both from Brunswick and were in Athens on Saturday to attend Georgia's G-Day spring football game. Demery is considered a four-star offensive line recruit and signed a national letter-of-intent with the Bulldogs to play college football on Feb. 3.
After the assault began, friends separated the two. But Demery was subsequently "able to reconnect with the victim, in which he threw her; causing her glasses to fall off, and her phone fell out of her hand; causing it to hit the ground which resulted in a crack to the screen."
