Smart came away impressed with performance from receivers at G-Day

Kirby Smart was worried about Georgia’s wide receivers entering the G-Day game.
Throughout the spring, he watched his wideouts drop passes in practice. There were good days and there were bad. But during Georgia’s G-Day outing, the receivers put in a great performance for the 66,133 fans in attendance.
Smart joked that the performances by some of those targets might be a little too hyped up compared to how they performed all spring.
“You guys will all write that they saved the world and they’ve all been great,” Smart said, cracking a smile. “I was concerned coming into the game. After the game, I said, ‘You know, those guys played pretty good.’ I’m disappointed in some ball security issues but I thought they did well with running after the catch.”
Receiver Terry Godwin led both the Red and Black teams with five catches for 130 yards. Godwin’s performance came out of the slot, which is a focal point in offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s offense. But Georgia also got plenty of production from its outside targets.
Rising sophomore Tyler Simmons caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Rising senior Javon Wims caught four passes for 96 yards, which included a deep 47-yarder he caught over a defender. Freshman early enrollee J.J. Holloman caught three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. On his score, Holloman got behind his defender and caught a perfectly thrown ball from fellow freshman Jake Fromm for 42 yards.
Mecole Hardman put on a show, too, with three catches for 62 yards. His 38-yard grab in the final minutes from Fromm that set up the winning score for the Red team proved to be one of the scrimmage’s top highlights.
Even so, Smart doesn’t believe a true No. 1 receiver emerged through the 15 practices Georgia put in.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve got a go-to guy,” Smart said. “I don’t know if we’ve got a dominant wideout. I’ll say this: What y’all saw (Saturday) was the best showing that they’ve had as a unit from the 15 practices this spring.”
Comments