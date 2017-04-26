UGA President asked if he has confidence in Greg McGarity at meeting

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead sat at the head of a long table inside the Peabody Board Room, located downstairs of the campus Administration Building. He had just wrapped up a meeting with his cabinet present, including athletics director Greg McGarity.
Following this meeting, which stuck strictly to campus initiatives, a small group of reporters were able to ask Morehead questions about campus affairs. With two UGA athletics beat writers present, McGarity remained.
And eventually, one reporter asked Morehead a two-part question: What would he say to fans upset with athletics at the moment? And does he have confidence in McGarity himself?
As for the second part of the question, Morehead didn’t specify McGarity’s name. But he indicated he’s pleased with the overall direction of UGA athletics.
"I still have confidence in our athletic program," Morehead said. "I think our prospects for the future are bright and I don’t have any reason to think that we’ve got any systemic problems that have to be addressed at this point."
It has been a rough run for Georgia athletics of late. Georgia baseball is in the midst of a poor season with an overall record of 17-25. McGarity fired gymnastics head coach Danna Durante after five seasons with the program.
In November, McGarity fired volleyball head coach Lizzy Stemke and replaced her with Tom Black, who was previously with Loyola Marymount.
Georgia fans – at least from those who have been vocal about the topic – have been split on men’s basketball coach Mark Fox after a 19-15 season that ended with a first-round loss in the NIT.
As a result, criticism from that same vocal portion of the fan base has been hard to ignore when it comes to McGarity. After Morehead’s media briefing wrapped up, McGarity said he understood that criticism comes with the territory when certain athletic programs aren’t performing up to a certain standard.
"I accept full responsibilities for every hire, whether it be regardless of what the person’s rank or title is," McGarity said. "So I understand and it’s no fun when things don’t work out. But that’s part of the business. And I think if you look at any conference school, or any institution, there are going to be times when things just don’t work out. Then it reaches a point where you just move on and try to make sure the next hire is successful. But I’m sure in the history of our sports program and others it’s an inexact science, to where it’s very difficult, for reasons that you just can’t predict."
McGarity is under contract for $575,000 per year and that is scheduled to increase to $650,000 after July 1, 2018.
Both Morehead and McGarity pointed out that programs such as men’s tennis, women’s tennis and softball are nationally ranked, which is why there isn’t too much concern about the overall direction of athletics.
As of April 23, Georgia ranks 25th in the NCAA Directors’ Cup standings.
"You want every sport to prosper," McGarity said. "I wish every general manager, every owner of a professional sport, whether it’s NFL, major league baseball or college sports, when they hire individuals they all believe it’s going to work out. But you could just take a look at sports in our state. Whether it’s pro sports or college sports, sometimes things just don’t work out. So it’s not a perfect science."
Comments