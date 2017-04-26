Miami-area WR puts UGA in top five, Georges reaffirms commitment

Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class is off to a crawling start, but the coaching staff has put a lot of its focus in the Miami area to draw interest and end the worry among the with fan base.
The Bulldogs fell short on landing a few top targets within the state: five-star quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Emory Jones, four-star defensive end Brenton Cox, and four-star inside linebacker Adam Anderson. Anderson was pledged to the program before flipping to LSU with two other teammates on April 22.
Georgia certainly still has some of the state’s top-tier talent on its board, including offensive guards Trey Hill and Jamaree Salyer, receiver Kearis Jackson and athlete Kyler McMichael.
But in addition, head coach Kirby Smart and company have looked elsewhere to add talent, and Miami seems to be a thriving area for interest in the program.
James Coley, the Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach, originates from Miami and is now rivaling with former Georgia head coach Mark Richt on the recruiting trail. Coley is known for connecting to the South Beach prospects due to his hometown ties and has drawn interest from four-star wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, four-star cornerback and current Hurricanes’ pledge Gilbert Frierson, current Georgia commit Donovan Georges and others.
The latest on Schwartz
Georgia has built a history of recruiting success out of American Heritage, landing running back Sony Michel and slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who both proved to be integral assets for the Bulldogs.
Opting to enter the NFL Draft early, McKenzie leaves a speed void at the receiver position. In an effort to replace the skill set of a player who was a special teams returner and an offensive weapon, Georgia has returned to American Heritage to recruit Schwartz.
Schwartz has become well-known for his speed as he posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 at The Opening Regionals. Georgia offered Schwartz on March 11, shortly after he earned his invite in the final rounds of the showcase event. The 6-foot, 172-pound playmaker then took a visit to Athens and the Bulldogs surged to the top of his list.
“I would put them in my top five,” Schwartz said. “Along with Florida, Auburn, LSU and Southern California.”
A number of recruits that have gotten to know Coley speak highly of his coaching abilities and recruiting tactics. The second-year Bulldogs’ assistant has developed the motto “Change the Game,” and he’s trying to land a star talent.
Georgia has reiterated to Schwartz that it sees his potential to play a key offensive role.
“(Coley) tells me that the team needs speed and that I can bring that to them,” Schwartz said. “He’s very energetic and I like that about him. He seems like he has tried his best to connect with the players.”
Schwartz is hoping to visit Georgia in the summer and commit sometime shortly thereafter. He attended Miami’s spring scrimmage on April 22 and did not make The Telegraph aware of any scheduled visits to his contending schools.
Georgia has made its way near the top of Schwartz’ list due to its offensive strategy under Jim Chaney.
“I like what they do over there,” Schwartz said. “The quarterbacks (Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm) are some of the best in the country, and they do a great job of balancing the run game and the pass game.”
The latest on Frierson
Georgia is looking to flip a four-star cornerback committed to Miami and add to its success of recruiting defensive backs after adding seven in the 2017 recruiting class.
Frierson, out of Coral Gables Senior High School in Miami, gave his pledge to the Hurricanes on Feb. 23 but continues to visit and speak with other programs.
Frierson visited Georgia on April 8 and spoke with Coley as recent as Wednesday.
“It was a great experience,” Frierson said. “I like the campus and coaching staff, and I speak to pretty much all of them.”
A year ago, Georgia landed Hialeah Charter defensive back Latavious Brini after he once de-committed from the program and spoke with Miami, Florida International and other programs.
So, what might it take for Georgia to add another Miami product to its defensive backfield by prying him away from the Hurricanes?
“No comment on that,” Frierson said.
The latest on Georges
Georges gave his pledge to Georgia on Feb. 2, and the program’s 2018 class looked to be in good shape, just one day prior to signing its 2017 class. Anderson and Max Wray joined Georges in a group of prospects who seemed solidly committed to the Bulldogs.
Ten weeks later, the outlook for the class is far from the same. Anderson and Wray have bolted elsewhere, and Georgia is moving forward with Georges joining only place-kicker Jake Camarda as 2018 pledges.
As the attrition has continued, it raises the question as to whether Georges is still strong in his commitment with the Bulldogs.
“I’m still in consistent contact and I’m still 100 percent committed,” Georges said. “The coaches have been checking in to see what my grades are like, how I’m coming along with the team (at Champagnat Catholic) and stuff like that.”
While Georges reiterates his strong pledge to the Bulldogs, he has remained in contact with a couple of other programs.
Georges’ teammate, four-star defensive end Gregory Rousseau, recently committed to Miami and the two have mentioned desire to play together. The Bulldogs’ pledge hopes to visit Georgia once more in the summer, but some other trips may be taken first.
“I’m talking with Louisville, Florida and Miami – sometimes,” Georges said. “We’re all going on a team trip to other schools soon.”
