Young's 'effort and toughness' could land him bigger role in 2017

Georgia's Justin Young was one of five Red team defenders to participate in a sack party last week at G-Day.
Young’s sack came in the second quarter with less than four minutes remaining in the half. With Georgia’s first-team offense, the Black team, in a hurry-up situation, Young was able to beat his blocker off the edge and tag quarterback Jacob Eason for one of five Red team sacks.
A season ago, Young served in a rotational role on Georgia’s defense and recorded six tackles, including one for loss. Head coach Kirby Smart said Young has displayed flashes of pass-rushing ability throughout the spring, which could give him added playing time in 2017.
“Every player, we tell them all the time, everybody’s fighting for a seat on the bus,” Smart said. “There are 22 seats on this bus and where is your seat going to belong?”
Young, at 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds, has developed a niche for getting after the passer. A redshirt freshman last season, Young recorded a career-best three tackles against Tennessee, which also saw him notch a quarterback hurry.
Georgia will once again be deep on the defensive line in numbers, which is what kept Young from seeing more snaps in the nine games he appeared in during the 2016 season.
But Smart has been impressed with what Young showed him throughout the spring.
“He’s a pass-rush specialist,” Smart said. “He’s not super big and he knows that. He has a knack for running gains inside and pass rushing. We’re excited about the effort and toughness he’s brought to us so he’ll have a role.”
