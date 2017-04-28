UGA expects small NFL draft class while Smart's former players go early

Georgia may not have had a player selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Bulldogs' head coach, however, helped recruit and develop four players who heard their names called during the draft’s opening night.
Alabama, where Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was an assistant from 2007-15, saw cornerback Marlon Humphrey (15th overall, Baltimore Ravens), defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (16th overall, Washington Redskins), tight end O.J. Howard (19th overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and linebacker Reuben Foster (31st overall, San Francisco 49ers) all represent the Crimson Tide in the first round.
While Smart coached Humphrey, Allen and Foster on the defensive side of the ball, Smart was Howard’s primary recruiter out of high school and a big reason why the star tight end chose Alabama.
“The personality (Smart) has, he always kept it the same,” Howard said last summer at SEC Media Days. “Even through the recruiting process until I got to Alabama. The way he (treated) my family and I was always with respect. He’s that type of guy and I will always be rooting for him.”
Allen, Foster and Howard all had top-10 potential but slipped toward the middle and end of the first round. As it turned out, Humphrey was the first former Crimson Tide player off of the board to the Ravens.
Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome played college football at Alabama and has displayed a tendency to take players from his alma mater. The Ravens, however, apparently had their eye on Humphrey long before he played a snap at Alabama.
That’s because Smart told Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz about how good Humphrey could be during his redshirt year in 2014. The Ravens took the advice and wound up adding him to their franchise.
“Our scouts were on him early this year and really aware of him last year,” Hortiz told Baltimore reporters after the selection. “You follow these guys, especially at the SEC schools, you find the good ones early and you stay with them.”
By the time the 2017 draft concludes Saturday, it is likely that seven Alabama defenders who Smart used to coach will have been selected by NFL teams.
Georgia isn’t in that situation as only receiver and return specialist Isaiah McKenzie has consistently been given a draftable tag.
For the others – defensive back Maurice Smith, offensive guard Greg Pyke, safety Quincy Mauger, receiver Reggie Davis, center Brandon Kublanow, offensive lineman Tyler Catalina, outside linebacker Chuks Amaechi and inside linebacker Tim Kimbrough – they will be sweating out Saturday with hopes of hearing their names called in the final couple of rounds.
While this Georgia draft class isn’t expected to be big in numbers, next year's could be quite sizable. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy are four prospects who could be drafted in the first few rounds in 2018. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, defensive tackle John Atkins and safety Dominick Sanders will also be seniors who figure to have great chances of being drafted.
In addition, rising juniors Trenton Thompson, Natrez Patrick, Roquan Smith, Jonathan Ledbetter and Terry Godwin could emerge on the NFL draft radar with productive 2017 seasons.
“I’m glad those guys are back and able to help us,” Smart said. “Those guys will obviously have their opportunity next year. They’re working towards that every day.”
