Broncos select McKenzie in fifth round of NFL draft

For Isaiah McKenzie, Saturday brought “icing on the cake.”
Back at Georgia’s pro day, that’s how McKenzie described the possibility of being selected by one of the NFL’s 32 teams. In the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, that happened as McKenzie was taken by the Denver Broncos with the 172nd overall pick.
After two years serving in a gadget role, McKenzie became Georgia’s go-to option as a slot receiver. He led the Bulldogs in receiving with 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns.
Where McKenzie can make his biggest mark is on special teams, where he figures to compete for an immediate role as a punt returner. At Georgia, McKenzie set program records with six total return touchdowns and five punt return touchdowns.
McKenzie will likely also get a look at kick returner, too.
Broncos general manager John Elway expressed enthusiasm over the pick on his personal Twitter account.
Traded up to take WR Isaiah McKenzie from Georgia in the 5th. An electric returner & a productive offensive player. Gives us a dual threat.— John Elway (@johnelway) April 29, 2017
McKenzie was the only underclassman to declare for the NFL draft. He said an academic issue led to his decision, which is something he said he has been honest with teams about throughout the draft process.
Last preseason, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney described McKenzie, at 5-foot-7 and 173 pounds, as, “Pound for pound as strong as anybody on our team.”
“I try to play big in every position I’m in – receiver, punt returner, kick returner, it doesn’t matter,” McKenzie said. “I want to expand my role at receiver and on special teams at the same time.”
McKenzie would wind up being the only Georgia player taken over three days in this year’s NFL draft. This marked the fewest Georgia players selected in one draft since 2014, when quarterback Aaron Murray and tight end Arthur Lynch were taken.
The last time only one Georgia player was taken in a draft was 1982, when receiver Lindsay Scott was taken by the New Orleans Saints in the first round. McKenzie’s selection extended Georgia’s streak of having at least one player taken to 25 consecutive years.
Two former Georgia players who transferred elsewhere heard their names called during the draft. The Broncos took cornerback Brendan Langley, who transferred from Georgia to Lamar, in the third round. The Washington Redskins took safety Josh Harvey-Clemons, who transferred from Georgia to Louisville, in the seventh round.
The last time Georgia didn’t have anyone selected in the draft was 1992.
While McKenzie bypassed his final year of eligibility for the NFL, none of Georgia’s seniors were selected.
Those who contributed greatly to Georgia’s 2016 season and weren’t selected included guard Greg Pyke, tackle Tyler Catalina, center Brandon Kublanow, defensive back Maurice Smith, safety Quincy Mauger, receiver Reggie Davis and outside linebacker Chuks Amaechi.
While this Georgia draft class wasn’t expected to be big in numbers, next year's could be quite sizable. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy are four prospects who could be drafted in the first few rounds in 2018. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, defensive tackle John Atkins and safety Dominick Sanders will also be seniors who figure to have great chances of being drafted.
In addition, rising juniors Trenton Thompson, Natrez Patrick, Roquan Smith, Jonathan Ledbetter and Terry Godwin could emerge on the NFL draft radar with productive 2017 seasons.
“I’m glad those guys are back and able to help us,” Smart said. “Those guys will obviously have their opportunity next year. They’re working towards that every day.”
