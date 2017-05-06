Jayson Stanley plays football for his fallen friend’s legacy

It was a moment that changed his life. It’s the moment Jayson Stanley points to when he needs that extra bit of motivation.
Stanley’s Creekside football team was preparing for its 2013 season with a preseason scrimmage at Banneker High School. In the third quarter, De’Antre Turman, one of the best players on the Creekside squad, made a routine tackle he’d connected on countless times before.
This time, he didn’t get up.
On contact, Turman, a star athlete who was being recruited by Division I programs, suffered a broken neck. He was pronounced dead hours after arriving to a local hospital.
“It changed my life in a snap,” Stanley said. “I tell people I feel it was kind of like a movie.”
Stanley can’t forget about that moment. It’s with him every day. But the sudden shock of his friend’s death didn’t come close to deterring Stanley from playing the game he loves.
Instead, Stanley stated he plays football for the friend he called his brother, to keep his legacy alive on the gridiron.
“There’s never been a day that goes by where I don’t think about him,” Stanley said. “That’s why I’m still playing football. That’s why I can’t quit. It motivated me.”
‘We went 15-0 and won the state championship’
Stanley’s rise from sought-after high school football recruit to Division I wide receiver is a tad different than the typical tale.
Olten Downs, Stanley’s high school coach who now leads safeties at Georgia Southern, recalled when he met the speedy receiver after taking the Creekside job. Stanley was a raw talent who didn’t play much as a freshman or sophomore. The previous coaching staff preferred to use players on both sides of the ball, which relegated Stanley to a backup position.
The most playing time Stanley saw in key situations early on was at punter.
But Stanley was a track and field star who ran the 200- and 400-meter dash events, as well as the 4x100-meter relay. His speed stood out to Downs when he first saw him on a football field.
“I knew he could be special,” Downs said. “He was just really raw because he hadn’t a lot of opportunity to work at his craft and get better. He was such a track kid, it was new to him. I knew after that spring game of his sophomore year, going into his junior year, he was going to be special for us.”
And Stanley was dynamic during his junior year. With Creekside’s community mourning Turman’s passing, Stanley caught 56 passes for 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns. His performance that year helped Creekside win the GHSA Class-AAAAA state championship in an undefeated season.
“We had this high school state championship team and we lost somebody,” Stanley said. “We went 15-0 and won the state championship.”
Downs said the plan was to highlight Stanley’s strengths as a speedster. Stanley put it upon himself to block on the outside and out-work defensive backs for big plays.
“He was a big-time track guy so we tried to throw the ball out there and let him go get it,” Downs said. “When he would catch the ball, we wanted to make it more comfortable than he was used to, like it was track.”
But that one year of high school football would be all anyone saw. Stanley tore his ACL in Creekside’s first game of the 2014 season, sidelining him for the remainder of his senior season.
From there, it has been a hurdle to overcome that injury.
“It was a big mental thing for me,” Stanley said.
Finding a groove at Georgia
Stanley wasn’t the only one from Creekside to join Georgia. Downs was hired by former head coach Mark Richt to come along as a quality control coordinator for the offense.
And early on, Downs felt that Stanley, cleared to play again, assumed he could simply pick up where he left off.
“When he came in as a freshman, I think he sort of took it for granted and thought things would carry over from his junior year in high school,” Downs said.
Stanley saw limited playing time as a freshman and caught two passes for 23 yards. With Malcolm Mitchell graduating, Stanley seemed in line for more playing time.
But last season proved to be a tough ride.
Despite starting in five games for the Bulldogs, Stanley totaled zero catches. He had a couple of noticeable drops – one against Mississippi and one against Florida – that didn’t endear him to the Georgia fanbase. Stanley, a reserved but self-aware young man, heard the frustrations from those unhappy with the drops he had.
“No excuses,” Stanley said. “In my eyes, I had plays I should have caught. I’m just coming back from it.”
But in addition to the ACL injury in 2014, Stanley has dealt with a share of minor injuries that also affected his performance. Downs also didn’t want to make excuses for Stanley but wanted to point out how little football Stanley has actually seen since his standout season as a junior in high school.
“You think – one year of high school, he goes to college, he overcomes that ACL his freshman year and then last year is essentially his third year playing receiver,” Downs said. “Now he’s just getting fully healthy. Not making excuses, but his main concern wasn’t his hands from day one but his health and improving the strength and mobility in his knee. His hands took a backseat.”
Once the 2016 concluded with a win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl, Stanley’s hands have become a primary focus.
He has spent hours catching at least 100 footballs off of a JUGS machine when working out. His teammates have taken notice, singling him out at times for his performance during spring practice.
“Jayson Stanley has definitely come on,” receiver Javon Wims said. “Everybody has improved from last season. We took it personal as receivers to get better and to come out and dominate our position.”
Moving forward
At this year’s G-Day spring game, Stanley once again had a ball slip through his hands.
It occurred in the first half and it wasn’t the easiest catch to make. Stanley was trying to corral a deep pass and stretched his arms out to grab it. But the ball fell through his fingertips.
Still, it was one Stanley believes he could have secured.
At halftime, Stanley was steaming. He gathered himself and wanted redemption.
He got it, too.
In the third quarter, Stanley turned his route behind a defender down the right side of the field. Jacob Eason lofted a perfect pass that Stanley grabbed for a 33-yard touchdown.
“At halftime, I had to catch myself,” Stanley said. “We’ve been catching JUGS every morning since bowl practices ended. It’s like, ‘You’re better than this.’ It’s going in and making plays.”
Stanley hopes a play like that can serve as a boost heading into the next phase of the offseason.
Downs, who became an assistant director of player development at Georgia in 2016, moved to Georgia Southern during the offseason. He and Stanley still talk frequently, with Downs believing this could be the year Stanley puts it all together.
“I’m definitely looking for him to step into a bigger role,” Downs said. “He was one of the team’s best blockers. You’d see in all run situations he was going to be in the game. He’s a tough one with passion. I’m looking for him to be a more every-down receiver.”
As Stanley moves forward into the latter half of his college career, he wants to prove he’s the playmaker the previous Georgia coaching staff believed in after his junior year at Creekside. Head coach Kirby Smart and receivers coach James Coley have reiterated their confidence to him, saying he can once again be that same big-time receiver.
But through the down times a year ago, Stanley, whose grandfather and uncle are ministers, often prayed to his fallen friend, Turman, for guidance. If anything, he wanted Turman to help him through the trying times on the football field.
After all, as long as Stanley continues to play this game, Turman’s legacy will continue to be a part of his story.
“It’s something I can’t forget,” Stanley said.
