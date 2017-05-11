Goede impressed by Georgia’s tight end potential

Georgia’s tight end position holds an abundance of talent and it has caught the eye of a future prospect.
Ryland Goede, a four-star recruit out of Kennesaw Mountain, saw former five-star Isaac Nauta sign with the Bulldogs over a year ago and see immediate playing time as the team’s leading tight end.
Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has pitched the potential of using the tight ends more as they develop and Goede could envision himself joining the Bulldogs’ deep group in two seasons.
“I just love watching the way Chaney uses the tight ends,” he said. “I remember seeing a game last year when they were using two-and-three tight end sets, so that’s something I’m really looking for in a school. I want it to be somewhere that I’ll play a lot, and they’re going to use a tight end a lot and get them open. Whether it be putting them in the slot or in the backfield with the hand down, just move them around and let them make plays.”
Goede doesn’t yet have a list of top schools and won’t officially narrow it down until his junior campaign concludes. He did indicate that Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State have been recruiting him the hardest as of late.
Each program has sent coaches to visit the Georgia product but his most frequent communication comes with the Bulldogs’ staff, which is nearly twice a week. After building relationships with the coaches, Goede speaks highly of Chaney’s humor and the knowledge of tight ends coach Shane Beamer. It’s the longest-standing relationship that could make the biggest difference throughout his recruiting process.
“The first thing that sticks out is (Georgia head coach Kirby) Smart and how he runs things over there,” Goede said as he traced back the relationship during Smart’s days at Alabama. “I know him very well and I love what he’s doing. I definitely think Georgia is headed in the right direction.
“The way that he recruits and handles his players on a day-to-day basis is special. He’s very relationship-based, and he really goes after the players he wants while showing that you’re wanted. He respects the process and all that goes with it.”
Goede was amongst a horde of visitors for Georgia’s spring game on April 22 and plans to take another visit to Athens for a camp during the summer.
It was the same feeling as any other visit for Goede but he’s beginning to hear more persuasive pitches from the coaching staff and other committed prospects. He was the first tight end that Georgia offered for 2019. Committed recruits Jadon Haselwood and Nolan Smith have joined in on recruiting him by subtly mentioning the tagline of “New Breed 19.”
“I’ve already seen Georgia so many times and it’s always so great,” Goede said. “The staff is awesome and just being around the other recruits is a lot of fun. Me and my buddies always go up there together, so it’s fun to talk with all of the friends and just watch some good ball.”
Goede grew up a Georgia fan and he indicated the value of being followed closely by an in-state program. But the Buckeyes have had significant recruiting success throughout the Southeast and offer a different perspective.
Ohio State has already pulled two of Georgia’s best 2018 prospects – five-star quarterback Emory Jones and four-star defensive end Brenton Cox. After being a close contender for Haselwood and having another quality start with its 2019 class, many factors play into the Buckeyes’ recruiting victories.
“It goes back to the people in that program,” Goede said. “(Ohio State special teams coordinator Kerry) Coombs and (head coach Urban) Meyer have it going on up there and they know what they’re doing. Every time you’re around them, they make you feel special. It’s really great to build those relationships, and they win a lot which helps when they come down to the South.”
