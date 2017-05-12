Lyn-J Dixon notices shift in UGA’s recruiting interest

From a priority to Georgia’s backburner, that has become the narrative for Taylor County running back Lyn-J Dixon.
Dixon is a three-star prospect with a list of 17 scholarship offers. He has made his rounds, visiting programs around the country. The Bulldogs were thought to be fairly high on his list for quite some time as the in-state recruit showed interest in the program.
Dixon received a Georgia offer in September 2015 from the previous coaching staff. Dixon took a visit to Athens on Feb. 11 and said that he saw gestures from head coach Kirby Smart’s staff that made him feel like a priority.
Three months later, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Dixon gave The Telegraph a list of 12 schools that have showed consistent interest in him, which included Clemson, Georgia Tech and four SEC programs. The Bulldogs were nowhere to be found.
“I have good interest in (Georgia),” Dixon said. “But I haven’t really had coaches communicating with me like these other schools have.”
The Bulldogs have made their presence known in Middle Georgia for the 2018 class, with the top-tier talents of Peach County wide receiver Kearis Jackson and Houston County offensive guard Trey Hill high on their priority list. With the second full recruiting class under Smart only holding three commitments – Chris Smith, Jake Camarda and Donovan Georges – many had thought Dixon could be a potential addition.
In terms of running backs, Georgia signed four-star D’Andre Swift in 2017 and may not have many spots open at the position with Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield slated to be juniors in 2018.
With that stated, running backs coach Dell McGee’s focus has been set on an elite prospect out of Scoutland County, North Carolina, who is set to announce his commitment on his mother’s birthday, June 27.
“I think with Georgia, it died off because they are closing in on Zamir White,” Dixon said.
White has visited Georgia twice during its spring practice, once on April 8 and for the G-Day spring game on April 22. At this time, Georgia likely joins Clemson, Ohio State and North Carolina as legitimate contenders for the nation’s top-overall running back.
In addition, Georgia has also increased its interest in Bainbridge running back Dameon Pierce, who is currently pledged to Alabama but has a hometown tie to Smart. Pierce has begun to hear from the Bulldogs on a consistent basis.
For Dixon, he could work himself back into Georgia’s equation if the Bulldogs fall short on both of the top-tier running backs. But the 5-foot-10 offensive playmaker has vested his time into other programs.
One recruiting reporter is projecting Dixon to Tennessee, according to the 247Sports.com crystal ball. Dixon is also showing a lot of Clemson interest on social media.
Clemson does not yet have a running back commit in its 2018 class and just lost Wayne Gallman to the NFL Draft. Consequently, the Tigers are making a significant effort to lure the Butler product.
Dixon doesn’t yet have a formal list of contenders but plans to soon cut down his offers.
“My relationship is good,” Dixon said. “They’re good at staying in contact with me and showing a lot of interest. I speak mostly with (Clemson running backs coach Tony) Elliott, who just keeps pushing me to keep working.”
