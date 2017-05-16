Georgia is ‘casting the net far and wide’ for quarterbacks

Kirby Smart hopes to sell Georgia’s depth, or lack thereof, to quarterbacks who may be interested in signing with his program.
At the moment, the Bulldogs only have two quarterbacks on scholarship in sophomore Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm. No quarterbacks have committed to Georgia in the recruiting class of 2018, which has generated some worry inside and outside of the program.
But Smart remains optimistic that he will be able to pitch depth and subsequent playing time to young quarterbacks looking to land with an SEC program.
“It’s a great situation to come into,” Smart said. “When these guys arrive, Jacob will be entering his junior year. Anytime you have a situation like that where they will come in and compete for playing time, it’s a great sell.”
Georgia was fortunate that Fromm, a highly-coveted prospect out of Houston County, was located in the state and always dreamed of playing for the home team. His relationship with Smart, which began back when Alabama recruited him, certainly helped too.
But Georgia has missed on the state’s top three quarterbacks of 2018 as Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Harrison’s Justin Fields (Penn State) and Heard County’s Emory Jones (Ohio State) all have elected to head out of state. All three are listed in the top four of the 247Sports.com composite rankings nationally.
Therefore, the Bulldogs are on a national search for potentially two quarterbacks in the class of 2018.
“We’re casting the net far and wide and combing the country for the best guys,” Smart said. “I honestly think success falls for many programs based on quarterbacks.”
Georgia has also made it no secret that it would like to land a dual-threat quarterback in this class, considering the prospects it has offered and met with.
247Sports.com recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell said part of Georgia’s recruiting approach has been to pitch how unique a dual-threat quarterback would be since there isn’t one on the roster.
“You’ve got to recruit something a little different than what they’ve got to sell that,” Mansell said. “They’ve got two pro-style guys. What you can sell if you’re Georgia is, ‘We don’t have an athletic, dual-threat guy.’”
The Bulldogs missed on rising three-star Jarren Williams, a Central Gwinnett dual-threat quarterback who recommitted to Kentucky Monday.
But while Georgia is going after quite a few dual-threat quarterbacks, numerous offers have been extended to just about every kind of signal caller out there.
La Grange, Illinois quarterback Ben Bryant was committed to Wisconsin when the Bulldogs offered last week. Bryant tweeted about his Georgia offer, which resulted in the Badgers pulling his spot.
Lehi, Utah quarterback Cammon Cooper picked up a Georgia offer on April 22. Both Bryant and Cooper are considered pro-style quarterbacks.
On May 6, Georgia offered dual-threat quarterback Tanner Mordecai, a rising three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, who boasts 18 college offers.
The Bulldogs would like to bolster its depth with two quarterbacks in this year’s class. And Smart understands both the quality, along with quantity, of quarterbacks on a roster can oftentimes be a predictor of success.
“Any program is earmarked by how well they recruit at quarterback and what quarterbacks they have on campus,” Smart said. “Obviously, we only have two scholarship quarterbacks on campus this fall so we have a great need at quarterback.”
