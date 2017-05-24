Georgia post-spring analysis: The backfield’s two-headed monster

Georgia sure is fortunate to return its dynamic duo in the backfield.
It was certainly a surprise when both Nick Chubb and Sony Michel announced they would return for their senior seasons. While the first round may have been tough to enter into, both backs would have absolutely been drafted this past April. Instead, they will be able to improve their stock for the 2018 NFL draft while making one last run at an SEC championship.
During the spring, Chubb looked faster, quicker and more like his old self since recovering from a significant knee injury sustained against Tennessee in 2015. Michel was seen working a good bit as both a runner and receiver to capitalize on his versatility.
Georgia’s backfield will be among the best in the nation. The Bulldogs will hope they can get a lot more out of it in 2017 than it did a season ago, when struggles up front hurt the overall run game.
Post-spring depth chart
Running back: Chubb, Michel, Brian Herrien, Elijah Holyfield
Fullback: Christian Payne, Nick Moore
Those on the way
With Chubb and Michel making the somewhat surprising decision to come back, Georgia was only able to bring in one running back in its recruiting class of 2017.
But that player is good enough to where he will at least challenge Herrien and Holyfield for the third running back spot.
Philadelphia-area recruit D’Andre Swift was a coveted prospect during his recruitment. A high four-star kid with five-star level potential, Swift totaled 1,564 rushing yards and 405 receiving yards during his senior season of high school in 2016.
Georgia will hope its offensive line shows significant improvement after struggling to find lanes for its running backs through its first eight games a season ago. If the line is able to sustain more movement up front, Swift will have the chance to be among those hoping to churn out rushing yards the way Georgia backs did at will just a few years ago.
Analysis
Is there a better running back stable in the country? There may not be. While Chubb didn’t have the kind of eye-popping numbers in 2016 that everyone was used to seeing, he still would have likely been coveted as an NFL draft pick in the top three rounds.
Georgia’s biggest recruiting win of the 2017 class might have actually been getting Chubb, along with Michel, to return. The two backs combined for 1,970 yards and 12 touchdowns – and that was with an offensive line that didn’t gel until the final third of the year. Georgia’s line will be bigger up front this coming season and should be more accustomed to what position coach Sam Pittman wants them to do.
Therefore, Chubb and Michel should be able to spark a ground game that was stagnant at times in 2016. Chubb, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry as a freshman and 8.1 yards per carry as a sophomore, saw his production decrease to 5 yards per carry in 2016. The Cedartown native will want to go out with a stellar season while getting back to his true form on the gridiron.
Michel and Herrien spent considerable time this spring working on their receiving skills. Head coach Kirby Smart noted that Herrien has the skill set to be a starting receiver. Given the running back depth, Michel and Herrien got plenty of work in at the slot receiver position, which figures to be a spot utilized by multiple players.
Michel was Georgia’s leading receiver at running back, totaling 149 yards in the passing game. If Georgia is serious about utilizing Michel more as a receiver, expect that number to rise in 2017.
Expectations
Georgia’s run game should be a lot better in 2017.
The talent is certainly present in Georgia’s backfield. No one is denying the fact that Chubb and Michel make up the best running back tandem in the SEC. And it can most certainly be argued that they are the best duo in the country.
While Georgia struggled to run the ball a year ago, the two backs still nearly combined for 2,000 yards. Conventional wisdom suggests Georgia’s backs will be able to do a better job in the run game now that the players have grown accustomed to what Smart and his coaching staff wants them to do.
