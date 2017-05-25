Why UGA says it can’t redirect reserves to new projects

Much has been discussed about the large amount of money sitting in Georgia’s operating reserves. The worry is that millions of dollars that could be used toward athletics facility upgrades is going to waste.
During Thursday’s annual spring UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort, this topic was broached during an hour-long presentation.
In essence, Georgia preached a fiscally responsible approach to its spending. The money in the operating reserves has multiple purposes, such as maintaining projects, being prepared for unforeseen events and to maintain good standing with lenders.
But one point the UGA Athletic Association hadn’t made clear before is what some of the money is actually tied to.
On Thursday, Georgia reported an uncommitted balance of $36.9 million in its operating reserve. But that money can’t simply go toward new facilities at a rapid pace without facing financial consequences.
UGA vice president of finance and administration Ryan Nesbit said that a portion of the $36.9 million in its operating reserves is tied to bond-related covenants related to other projects. While the Georgia athletics program is able to take some money out, it won’t allow the reserve to drop below $30 million. UGA must uphold previous bond agreements that state a specific amount of untouched cash is available without use.
By having a reserve amount this high, Georgia is also able to secure a favorable interest rates when trying to secure credit lines for future projects.
“Based on the credit worthiness, that’s how they determine what kind of interest rates, fees and things that are associated with any kind of lending or borrowing,” Nesbit said.
Georgia is still looking to secure a $10 million line of credit for the West end zone project at Sanford Stadium.
The more debt Georgia accrues, the less-friendly of an interest rate it will receive on loans or credit, Nesbit said. And if the reserves dwindle, additional financial repercussions could be levied against the UGA Athletic Association.
The Athletic Association reported an Aa3 credit rating provided to them by Moody’s, which is the lowest level of the credit rating agency’s “high grade” description. This has led to favorable bond and interest rates, the ability for future re-financings, and the possibility of obtaining a low-interest line of credit for the West end zone project.
But the Aa3 rating is only one notch away from an A1 designation, which is considered “upper medium grade.” Nesbit said one of Georgia wants to avoid dropping into this category.
Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity stated other collegiate programs are willing to take on additional debt without the means of replacing it in a sound manner.
“That is the situation a lot of institutions are in now,” McGarity said. “Their reserves have either been depleted or their debt services are so high that future occupants of an athletic director’s chair is going to make it tough 20-to-30 years out. I think it’s a story that’s not very popular in college athletics.”
McGarity noted that Georgia has spent $95 million on facilities in the past seven years, which doesn’t include the $63 million West end zone project. Georgia is hoping to fund-raise $53 million of that project.
During the board meeting, UGA President Jere Morehead expressed the need for the program’s donors to come through with the $53 million for the project. If Georgia has to dip into its reserves for it, the bond-related covenants and credit rating could be affected.
Georgia has been playing catch-up to other SEC institutions when it comes to building facilities to attract recruits. Head football coach Kirby Smart has stated previously how the SEC West programs have better facilities than most of the East schools.
Georgia was the last program in the SEC to build an indoor athletic facility, which it did to the cost of $30 million. While the initial goal was to fund-raise $15 million, Georgia was able to collect the complete total from donors. The football team hasn’t had a large-scale locker room or recruiting lounge at Sanford Stadium like other SEC programs have, hence the need for the West end zone project.
Other football-related projects could be coming down the pipeline too, although McGarity said the sole focus at the moment is on the current construction at Sanford Stadium.
While Georgia claims it is more financially stable than its counterparts, it still remains to be seen whether this will translate into winning.
Georgia’s athletics programs had one of its worst runs in quite a while during the 2016-17 season.
While the swimming, tennis and track programs have performed well, Georgia finished with an 8-5 record in football, failed to make the NCAA Tournament in men’s and women’s basketball, finished under .500 in baseball, recorded a last-place showing in the SEC in softball and did not advance past the NCAA regional in men’s and women’s golf.
Georgia also had to fire its gymnastics (Danna Durante) and volleyball (Lizzy Stemke) coaches.
It’s hard not to notice that the losses that have piled up play a part in the notion that the athletics department isn’t spending money on upgrading facilities at a fast rate. And until the wins start adding up, fans will be wondering what more can be done to fix the situation Georgia athletics has found itself in.
“I know our program is not reaching its full potential,” McGarity said.
Comments