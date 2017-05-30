Fann picks up a ‘dream offer’ from UGA

Curtis Fann Jr. is a highly-regarded football recruit and was an attendee for Georgia’s G-Day spring game in April.
But it wasn’t in the capacity that many may have expected.
The Bulldogs pitched their intrasquad scrimmage as a big recruiting event as it paid big dividends in head coach Kirby Smart’s first season with the program. Once more, a horde of prospects entered through the field gates of Sanford Stadium to take in the sights and sounds.
Instead of being in the midst of the action, Fann was watching the festivities from afar, in the stands cheering on his long-beloved Bulldogs. A month later, the South Georgia product learned that he wouldn’t have to do that any longer for many games across the country as his recruitment began to pick up in a significant wave.
A performance at the Elite Georgia Classic showcase game led the weak-side defensive end to offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU and South Carolina in a span of eight days. Fann plans to visit South Carolina on June 17, and doesn’t yet have plans to visit Alabama and Auburn.
But the latest was the one that meant the most, when Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott came calling with the “dream offer” on May 26.
“It meant a lot coming from my favorite school growing up,” Fann said. “It was very exciting, very unexpected. I’ll never forget it.”
Fann plans to visit Georgia for a camp on the weekend of June 2 and he didn’t sense the potential of receiving an offer until after having the opportunity to perform directly in front of the coaching staff.
Now with the opportunity to attend Georgia in hand, Fann will take a different prospective to his visit and have a number of observations to make.
“I need to see that great bond with the coaches come to life,” he said. “The overall atmosphere of Athens is important, and I just need to see if it’s a great place and town for me.”
Georgia’s 2019 class is off to a quick start with five commitments, one of which is another weak-side defensive end in Nolan Smith.
The potential of landing Smith and Fann – both similar in stature at 6-foot-3 – in addition to defensive tackle Rashad Cheney, displays the success under Scott on the recruiting trail. After the dismissal of Tracy Rocker, there was plenty of concern amongst the fan base that there would be a drop-off.
That does not yet seem to be the case.
“He’s really cool and he can relate to the players well,” Fann said. “He has been around a lot of elite talent and just brings a ton of energy to the playing field.”
Comments