Aaron Davis, the most versatile member of Georgia’s secondary

It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Aaron Davis to play a position he didn’t start out the season before.
Over the past two seasons this has been the case.
In 2015, Davis was a starting cornerback for the Bulldogs before moving to safety for the 2016 season.
So far in the preseason, Davis has practiced at every position in the secondary, with Georgia’s coaching staff still figuring out how to best use him with the rest of its personnel. Davis has lined up at the safety, cornerback, star and money positions.
What his role will be by the time Georgia’s season opener against Appalachian State rolls around remains a mystery.
“I’m not exactly sure where I’ll fit in,” Davis said. “I’m pretty sure we’ll put our best players out there. Wherever that is I’ll be sure to fill in that spot.”
There is a chance Davis sees considerable time at the star position this fall. He is practicing the position along with sophomore Tyrique McGhee and freshman Deangelo Gibbs. Learning it hasn’t been too much of a challenge for Davis either.
Davis described the position as a mix between cornerback and safety, the two positions he has played in the past couple of years. Lining up at the spot has been a natural feel for Davis.
“Nickel is kind of like a hybrid between the two,” Davis said. “Having experience at both positions actually allows me to play (star) to where it doesn’t feel foreign.”
If Davis ends up at nickel, it would signal Georgia’s comfort with Tulsa transfer J.R. Reed at safety.
One of Davis’ strong suits is his intelligence on the football field. Safety Dominick Sanders, who played next to him a year ago, said Davis is one of the brightest players on Georgia’s defense.
“Aaron is a smart guy. He’s a guy who does the right thing,” Sanders said. “His work ethic is a very high. He’s a guy I look up to. Any questions I got, I have to go to him because know he’s someone who can show me right and teach me on the little things to work on.”
As a safety, Davis finished the 2016 season fourth on Georgia’s roster with 54 tackles. He also added two interceptions and three pass breakups. As a cornerback in 2015, Davis totaled 47 tackles and one interception. Davis has proven he can succeed at multiple positions.
“Ever since I’ve been playing here at Georgia I’ve moved around,” Davis said. “My first game I played safety. Then I played corner the rest of that season. Just changing between different positions doesn’t bother me at all.”
Davis has been a productive player since walking on and earning a scholarship.
The fact he has been asked to move positions quite often has been seen as a strength as opposed to any kind of burden.
“It’s not too much of a challenge,” Davis said. “I feel I know a lot of things. I’ve had experience at a lot of different positions. It’s transitioning, getting my mind ready for the different things I’ll see at each position.”
Comments