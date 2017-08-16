A year in at UGA, Woerner more comfortable at tight end

In high school, Charlie Woerner lined up almost everywhere.
On offense, he was a receiver, a slot option, a running back and a Wildcat quarterback. You name it and, with one exception, Woerner probably did it.
That one thing he didn’t do as an offensive skill position player was line up on the line of scrimmage as a tight end. And that is exactly what the Georgia coaching staff asked him to do when he arrived on campus as a true freshman.
Naturally, it was a tall order and quite the adjustment.
“It was pretty difficult last year trying to get down in a three-point stance every time,” Woerner said. “My hips were pretty sore to start off. It’s been an experience for sure but it’s been a lot of fun learning something new.”
Woerner has the ideal frame for a college tight end. At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, it made sense to move him to this particular position. Throw in his receiving skills and he can easily be seen as a matchup advantage waiting to happen.
As Woerner has learned the nuances of the position at the college level, which has included run blocking, pass protection and breaking off of the line of scrimmage to run routes, the potential for becoming more involved on offense has grown. Since the spring, Woerner has taken practice reps as a slot receiver and could find himself in a bigger offensive role this fall.
Lee Shaw, Woerner’s high school coach at Rabun County, said he began to scheme his former pupil against defenses during his sophomore season. Woerner’s skill set and big frame made it tough for opponents to slow down.
“It was fun creating mismatches with him on offense,” Shaw said. “He is that kind of guy. I could see him at the collegiate level attached as a tight end or detached as a flex. Or in trips, get him to the single side and get him on a smaller corner.”
It was actually his early contribution on the other side of the ball that made Shaw realize Woerner would be a special football player.
During a game against Commerce as a freshman, Woerner tallied over 20 tackles, with roughly 16 of them on his own. It was a number Shaw couldn’t believe at first instance.
“Coaches told me how many tackles he made after the game and I didn’t believe them until I counted them after the game,” Shaw said. “I knew then he was going to be a standout.”
Of course, Woerner’s recruitment took off as a pass-catcher.
He chose Georgia over programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Michigan.
But as a freshman, Woerner went through the growing pains of switching to a new position to go along with learning a college offense. Now that he’s entering his second season, teammates have noticed Woerner’s development take off.
“Once you learn what’s going on you can start playing fast,” sophomore tight end Isaac Nauta said. “Then you really start becoming the player you’re capable of being. Just learning the system is something he has improved on a lot.”
By attending Georgia, Woerner decided to play for the program his famous uncle – Scott Woerner – once suited up for. Scott Woerner was a part of Georgia’s 1980 national championship team and recorded the game-clinching interception against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
Scott has shared his old football stories with Charlie over time. When the two do chat these days, however, it’s mainly about their shared affinity for hunting and fishing. While Charlie knows his uncle is a legend at Georgia, he hopes to carve out his own path.
“I just want to be Charlie,” he said. “I don’t want to live under anything else than who I am.”
