The love story and engagement of Jeb Blazevich and Addy Lippitt

It was the first day of classes of the 2014 fall semester and Addy Lippitt scanned the room for a place to sit.
The then-freshman cross-country and track runner at Georgia spotted a boy in the first few rows. She could tell he was an athlete – most likely a football player – based on his build. As an athlete, she figured they would have one thing in common.
It also helped that she thought he was cute, too.
So Lippitt, who was otherwise shy about this sort of thing, decided sit by him. It was the first time she met Jeb Blazevich, an also then-freshman who happened to play tight end for the Georgia football team.
“We started hanging out, we were best friends,” Blazevich said.
Fast forward almost a full three years on June 9. That initial friendship would later blossom into a romance (more on this later). And Blazevich had long been ready to pop the question.
Of course, he wanted to surprise Lippitt with a proposal. So Blazevich said the secret society he belongs to, Sphinx, was holding a banquet on top of the Fred Building in Downtown Athens. This wasn’t out of the ordinary considering Blazevich will apparently attend Sphinx meetings in strange places.
Blazevich coordinated the proposal and gave as little hints as possible. Sphinx signs were displayed around the Fred Building. A fellow Sphinx member, a swimmer who Lippitt knew, was “waiting for a date” by the entrance.
Once the couple got to the roof, however, Lippitt began to realize what was happening.
“When we rounded the corner I saw the sunflowers, and I saw my parents,” Lippitt said. “Then I thought, OK, this couldn’t be anything else.”
Blazevich dropped to a knee and asked Lippitt to marry him. She said yes.
The two have planned a lot in a short period of time. The wedding will take place next July at a farm in Banner Elk, North Carolina. Located in the mountains, the altitude keeps the weather around 65 degrees in the summer, making it ideal for an outdoor wedding.
But planning and preparing for a wedding as athletes will be quite interesting.
As a distance runner, Lippitt is set for three seasons – cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track. Tack on a full university course load and there won’t be a whole lot of free time.
Blazevich is set to begin his senior season with the Georgia football program. Once he graduates in December, he will embark on a possible future in the NFL. The two will travel on a short honeymoon after organized team activities and will take a full-length one after the 2018 NFL season concludes.
But whatever time constraints occur with what’s left to plan, it shouldn’t be too difficult for the two to work out. Blazevich and Lippitt have leaned on each other many times before. Whether it is injuries, fatigue or the other rigors that occur in athletics, the two have remained a positive presence beside one another.
“The best thing is having someone there to listen to you,” Lippitt said. “I’ve had two stress fractures. Just being there, I know he’s hurting with me. He’s there to listen to me and to tell me it’s OK for it to not be OK. But then in those moments when I need to get better, he’ll say, ‘Stop feeling sorry for yourself, and let’s go.’”
Now, their romance didn’t blossom immediately after their first encounter in the classroom as freshmen.
While Lippitt developed a crush, Blazevich was slow to reciprocate the feelings. By the winter of their freshman year, Lippitt had even moved on from thinking they would ever date.
Like it happens sometimes, it eventually clicked for Blazevich. Having formed a close friendship with Lippitt, Blazevich said he realized he wanted to date a woman with all of her qualities. That’s when he discovered his feelings for her.
“My dumb butt was like, ‘I want other girls to be like her in this way,’” Blazevich said. “Then it was like, ‘Why don’t I just go after her?’ I started dating her, I fell in love.”
The two began dating in April of 2015 and will be hitched in a little less than a year.
“I loved her after a month, I told her after three,” Blazevich said. “Ever since then we’ve been waiting for the right time.”
