Bulldogs seek more information, adjustments in second scrimmage

Georgia will get another good look at itself during Saturday’s second preseason scrimmage.
The Bulldogs were able to make some corrections and adjustments after the first scrimmage they competed in last week.
Still, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff can learn more about where the team is at just two weeks out from the beginning of the season.
Here are three areas Georgia will look at Saturday.
How the secondary adapts
Losing senior cornerback Malkom Parrish (broken foot) for the foreseeable future is a big blow for the Bulldogs.
It’s unknown if he will be back for the season opener against Appalachian State or even by the second game of the year against Notre Dame.
In the meantime, Georgia must prepare without him.
What reporters have seen thus far is that Aaron Davis has moved to Parrish’s spot at cornerback. That is an easy move to make, considering Davis was a starting corner two years ago in Mark Richt’s final season as a head coach.
That would all but assure Tulsa transfer J.R. Reed as the other starting safety to go along with Dominick Sanders.
The star position will be key in this scrimmage. The battle for this spot, for the time being, will continue with sophomore Tyrique McGhee from Peach County and freshman Deangelo Gibbs.
Smart has been critical of the secondary during the preseason so it is imperative that this group is able to put together a solid performance to calm those concerns.
Better performance from run game
The offensive line didn’t have starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, which may have contributed to some of the run-game issues that occurred in Georgia’s first preseason scrimmage.
For the second scrimmage, Wynn is back, with a tweaked, yet young, offensive line. Joining Wynn are sophomore Pat Allen (left guard), junior Lamont Gaillard (center), redshirt freshman Solomon Kindley (right guard) and freshman Andrew Thomas (right tackle).
When running its traditional pro-style sets, Georgia will hope this group of linemen will be able to get a better push up front. It is no secret that this area was a struggle for the Bulldogs a year ago.
Who joins Godwin?
Smart has repeatedly praised Terry Godwin for his play through the preseason.
Now, which receiver will join him?
Senior Javon Wims had a great catch and touchdown in the previous scrimmage but then caught Smart’s ire after a celebration penalty. Freshman Mark Webb has had some dazzling plays, too.
Riley Ridley, Michael Chigbu, Jayson Stanley and Trey Blount are among those who have an opportunity in front of them, as well.
The Bulldogs figure to use their receivers by committee in 2017 until a go-to option emerges.
