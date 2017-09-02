Five things to watch in Georgia's game against Appalachian State

Here are five things to watch during Saturday's game between Georgia and Appalachian State.
Eason's freedom at the line of scrimmage
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason spoke about the fact he now has the ability to make checks and audibles before the snap of the ball. This is a crucial part for any college quarterback. A season ago, the Bulldogs were forced to stick with one play no matter what with a freshman starting for them.
Now, it's one thing for Eason to have this ability. He will now have to execute it without much of an issue to keep his coaches' trust. With Appalachian State possessing a fast defense, Eason will need to be mostly mistake-free. The one way the Mountaineers will hang around is if Georgia turns the ball over.
Eason finished the 2016 season with a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, which is pretty good for a first-year SEC quarterback.
He will hope to keep mistakes at a minimum once again.
Combating Appalachian State's defensive speed
The Mountaineers are undersized up front, but that doesn't matter too much.
Appalachian State's defensive game-plan is to utilize smaller, but quick, defensive linemen to move around bigger bodies on opposing offensive lines. Appalachian State's Tee Sims, Myquon Stout and Caleb Fuller were able to give Tennessee all it could handle last year in a close 20-13 overtime loss.
Georgia has a clear size advantage. Counting Appalachian State's starting outside linebackers, Georgia's offensive line outweighs Appalachian State's defensive front by an average of 67 pounds. If the Bulldogs are able to neutralize Appalachian State's quick game up front, Georgia's run game could be in for a big day.
Stopping Moore
Appalachian State has a tough running back in Jalin Moore, who won the Sun Belt's player of the year honors in 2016 after running for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Head coach Kirby Smart called Moore an "SEC back" earlier in the week and the tape certainly shows. Appalachian State will want to run the ball and control the clock, with the goal of keeping the ball away from Georgia's offense.
If Georgia's defense, which returns 10 starters, is able to control Moore in the running game, the team as a whole will be in good shape.
Georgia's return game
It's fairly unknown how Georgia will approach both its kickoff and punt returns.
On its pre-game depth chart, Georgia lists Mecole Hardman and Sony Michel as potential options at kickoff returner. Terry Godwin is the top punt return option, although Hardman and Ahkil Crumpton are listed behind him.
It will be interesting to see if these two jobs are done by committee or if Georgia goes with one primary option for each.
Blankenship, Nizialek to start
Rodrigo Blankenship held off a stiff challenge from Wofford graduate transfer David Marvin to keep the starting place-kicker job.
A model of consistency throughout the offseason, Blankenship has improved his range and accuracy. It does remain to be seen whether Marvin gets a chance to attempt any long field goals from well over 50 yards. Marvin hit two 57-yarders during his time at Wofford.
Cameron Nizialek, a graduate transfer from Columbia, earned the starting punter job and is expected to provide the Bulldogs with much greater distance and hang time this season. While Georgia fans won't want him to punt much, he will get his first shot at showing what he can do Saturday evening.
