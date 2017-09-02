Georgia announces its starting offensive line

Dyshon Sims was announced as Georgia's starting right guard prior to Saturday evening's game against Appalachian State.
Sims was spotted working with the first team during Wednesday's practice at the position. Sims was also working with the first-team offensive line during pre-game warm-ups, essentially confirming his position.
Sims served as Georgia's sixth-man a year ago on the offensive line. He did earn starts against Louisiana-Lafayette and TCU a year ago, which followed his first-career start in 2015 against Kentucky.
Joining Sims on the first-team offensive line are left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Andrew Thomas.
Sims starts in place of Solomon Kindley, who was Georgia's starting right guard from the middle of the spring through the majority of the preseason. It is unknown if Kindley was dealing with a minor injury or demotion. Kindley was spotted taking some reps during the media viewing periods of practice.
Comments