Eason injured, Fromm leads Georgia to a touchdown

It wasn’t supposed to be this soon.
With 6:30 to go in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason rolled right after he was unable to find a receiver downfield. He ran out of bounds but drew a late hit from an Appalachian State defender.
While Eason was hit, he also turned his leg awkwardly into the ground. Georgia stated Eason suffered a left knee injury and would be “out for now.” That sent freshman Jake Fromm, who played high school football at Houston County, into the game.
Fromm was only slated to play in the event of a blowout -- or if anything happened to Eason.
Georgia’s offense started the game sluggish before Fromm entered the game. Fromm, however, added an immediate spark. On his first pass, which came on second down, Fromm quickly identified tight end Isaac Nauta over the middle for an intermediate gain. Fromm followed that play up with another completion to receiver Mecole Hardman for eight yards.
While Georgia was forced to punt on that possession, Fromm led the Bulldogs to a touchdown on his next possession. Nick Chubb capped that drive off with a 1-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs an early lead.
This marks the second season in a row Georgia has had a true freshman come off the bench for meaningful minutes in the season opener. Last season, Eason came off the bench to spell Greyson Lambert throughout the game.
After Eason started the game 1-of-3 for 4 yards, Fromm completed 5 of his 8 passes for 62 yards in the first quarter.
