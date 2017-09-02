Bulldogs Blog

September 2, 2017 8:06 PM

Smart updates status of Eason's knee injury

Jason Butt

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Jacob Eason's knee injury, at least at this time, does not appear to be too serious.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Eason, who injured his knee at the 6:30 mark of the first half after suffering a late hit out of bounds.

Interviewed by radio sideline reporter Chuck Dowdle, Smart said Eason sustained a knee sprain on the play.

"We think he could be back as early as possible," Smart told Dowdle.

Eason needed assistance coming off of the field after the play. Freshman Jake Fromm entered the game and put in a good showing before the half ended.

Fromm completed eight of 12 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia leads Appalachian State 21-0 at the half.

Bulldogs Blog

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

