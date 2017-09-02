Following injury to Eason, Fromm leads UGA to win over Appalachian State

2:05 Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads Pause

1:22 What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

1:53 Spotliight on Daniel Rhodes, online seller

5:07 File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

1:18 Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit

2:14 Family of victim in Henson Avenue homicide says he ran with bad crowd

2:25 Pierson describes what life was like as a Harris County sheriff's deputy

6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy