Back in the fold: Rome’s Anderson a Georgia commit again

By Brandon Sudge

sports@macon.com

October 19, 2017 8:08 PM

Athens

Adam Anderson is a Georgia commit once again.

Anderson, a star outside linebacker at Rome, revealed Thursday night that he has given his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Anderson, who celebrated his 18th birthday Thursday, chose Georgia over Alabama. He will be the third outside linebacker prospect in the class, joining Miller Grove’s Caleb Tannor and Marietta’s Azeez Ojulari.

Anderson’s latest pledge to Georgia is the third of his recruitment, and he was once committed to the Bulldogs before. The in-state product publicly stated his intentions to play for Georgia on Aug. 5, 2016 as one of the first pledges of the 2018 class. That changed on April 22 -- just as the G-Day spring game was set to begin in front of a horde of prospects.

Anderson took a trip to LSU with teammates Jamarcus Chatman and Ja’Quon Griffin, with all three committed to the Tigers at once.

The plan to go to LSU together quickly changed course. Chatman bolted for Tennessee and Anderson de-committed from Ed Orgeron’s program on July 6. Griffin is the lone LSU pledge left of the three Rome teammates.

From that moment, Georgia’s pursuit amplified once more. Apparently, the persistence evolved into another recruiting victory for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.

“They have just been letting me know they’re still holding on,” Anderson told The Telegraph at the time of his second change of heart.

Anderson ranks as the nation’s second-best outside linebacker, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. In his senior campaign with the Wolves, Anderson has recorded 27 tackles — 14 solo, 13 assist.

Georgia’s 2018 class now holds 16 high-school commitments. Anderson, the highest-ranked defensive player in the group, is the first pledge after five-star quarterback Justin Fields.

“He’s long and is extremely explosive -- if you watch his film, he runs through offensive tackles and still makes sacks,” Rome head coach John Reid said. “Adam Anderson the player is second to Adam Anderson the person. He holds outstanding integrity and so far, he’s shown great character.”

Anderson will likely have an opportunity to play as a freshman with Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy graduating after this season. Georgia has had a number of freshman contributors at the position this season — most notably Malik Herring and Walter Grant.

With Anderson’s arsenal of talents, some see the possibility of him filling a similar role.

“He’s just a rare athlete, because he’s so tall, long and powerful,” Reid said. “Yet, he has tremendous speed. He’s a disruptor.”

