South Carolina safety on Georgia offense: ‘They can’t pass’

It’s not like Georgia needed any added motivation for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Even so, it may have gotten some in the form of another bulletin board quote.
South Carolina safety Chris Lammons was asked this specific question during his media availability Tuesday: “Which phase of Georgia’s offense provides the greater corner, the pass or the run?”
“The run,” Lammons said. And that was a reasonable response, considering Georgia is averaging 284 rushing yards per game to 162.6 through the air.
Then Lammons added this remark to follow.
“They can’t pass,” he said.
Georgia hasn’t thrown the ball too much this season. Against Florida, quarterback Jake Fromm completed only four of seven throws for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception. For the season, Fromm has completed 61.7 percent of his throws for 1,263 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
An argument can be made that Georgia’s rushing attack has been efficient to the point where the offense hasn’t needed to throw the ball much. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Bulldogs can’t throw the ball around. Fromm did throw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Mississippi State. He also threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Missouri.
Given how much the Bulldogs have run the ball this year, receiver Terry Godwin was asked if Georgia had confidence in Fromm to throw the ball around if called upon.
“We have a lot of confidence in Jake,” Godwin said. “We know he’s going to make the right checks, make the right reads, and put us in the right position to make the right play.”
Lammons’ comment came a week after two Florida players offered some trash talk through their local media outlets. Receiver Josh Hammond said Georgia couldn’t beat Florida while safety Chauncey Gardner said Fromm only made "simple passes" and that "anybody can throw a slant."
