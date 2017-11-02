Perry explains UGA commitment, Dogs make Pappoe’s top three

Jalen Perry took an unofficial visit to Georgia prior to the season and was given a chance to see the Bulldogs practice.
He saw head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker -- Perry’s future position coach -- in action. It was then he got a greater grasp of their vision for the program.
“I know it’s such a great academic institution,” Perry said. “The culture of the football program is changing for the better.”
After the trip to Georgia, Perry also took unofficial visits South Carolina, Notre Dame, Clemson and Alabama. Throughout that process, the junior defensive back had Georgia at the top of his list as he had the desire to commit.
Before Perry ended his recruitment, he decided to have one last look elsewhere. The four-star prospect made his way to Columbus, Ohio to take in Ohio State’s contest against Penn State.
There was plenty that Perry liked about the visit, but he felt like it was time to make his intentions public to head to Georgia.
Earlier in the week, Georgia received good news for its 2018 class -- which now ranks fifth-best nationally -- by adding top-50 running back James Cook. The fast-starting 2019 class added another chapter to the Bulldogs’ recent recruiting success, and the group now holds seven pledges and ranks second-best nationally.
Perry chose Georgia amongst a list of 15 offers and gives the Bulldogs’ future defensive backfield some size at 6-foot-1.
“I can bring a versatile defensive back that is hard-working and loves to compete,” Perry said. “I have a team-first mentality and will play wherever I’m needed.”
Georgia holds certain advantage for coveted prospect Pappoe
Georgia now finds itself in serious contention for a priority in-state prospect.
The Bulldogs have had their eyes on Grayson five-star linebacker Owen Pappoe for quite a while and they’re one step closer to landing his services. Pappoe released a top-three list Tuesday and Georgia finds itself paired with Clemson and Nebraska as final contenders.
“The biggest advantage that Georgia has over Clemson and Nebraska is they’re only 30 minutes from the house,” Pappoe said. “I believe that I can be really successful in the system they run.”
Pappoe would be called upon to work with 2018 pledges to fill the void left by Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter -- Georgia’s primary contributors at the outside linebacker position. The accolades of the 6-foot, 207-pound linebacker show that he may bring potential to do so.
Pappoe ranks as the nation’s top outside linebacker prospect and is ranked fifth overall in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The in-state product was also named to The Opening Finals roster this summer, an event which mainly hosts rising senior athletes.
Eight games through his third season at Grayson, Pappoe has recorded 62 total tackles and will now see time at running back due to an injury of one of his Rams’ teammates.
As he continues to survey his collegiate options, outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer brings a promising message.
“They’re not only going to make sure I develop as a player, but also make sure that I’m set up for life,” Pappoe said he heard from Sherrer.
Comments