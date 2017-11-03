Georgia-South Carolina game time, TV info, players to watch and what’s at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between No. 1 Georgia and South Carolina.
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, John Schriffen)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 134/191
Streaming: CBSSports.com
Weather: As of Friday morning, there is a 55 percent chance of rain around kickoff. Otherwise, the temperature is expected to be in the mid-70s with the weather clearing up over the second half.
Betting line: Georgia -24
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
South Carolina coaches: Head coach Will Muschamp, co-offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, co-offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler.
Series history: Historically, Georgia has had South Carolina’s number with a 49-18-2 all-time lead in the rivalry. The series dates all the way back to 1894. Georgia has won the previous two games and three out of the last four against the Gamecocks.
Last meeting: Georgia defeated South Carolina 28-14 last season on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. The game was pushed back to a Sunday due to Hurricane Matthew coming through the area during the week.
Georgia's season thus far: Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) was tabbed the No. 1 team in the nation by the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday, which is the first time the Bulldogs have been given a top-overall ranking since the AP and coaches polls gave them this designation before the 2008 season started. Georgia has blown out seven of its eight opponents, including a 42-7 walloping of Florida. The lone close game the Bulldogs have played was in the second week of the season against Notre Dame. Georgia escaped South Bend, Indiana, with a 20-19 win. The Fighting Irish are considered the College Football Playoff selection committee’s No. 3 team.
South Carolina's season thus far: South Carolina (6-2, 4-2) is riding a three-game winning streak, with victories over Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Georgia’s sports information team, however, pointed out in its game notes that the combined SEC record of these four teams happens to be 1-14. Nevertheless, the Gamecocks are bowl eligible for the second year in a row under Muschamp. South Carolina also has a great non-conference win over N.C. State, which is ranked No. 20 in the nation. The Gamecocks were competitive in their two losses, dropping a 23-13 game to Kentucky and a 24-17 contest to Texas A&M.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, RB Sony Michel, QB Jake Fromm, WR Terry Godwin
Georgia’s key defensive players: ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OLB Davin Bellamy, DT Trenton Thompson
South Carolina’s key offensive players: QB Jake Bentley, RB A.J. Turner, WR Bryan Edwards, TE Hayden Hurst
South Carolina’s key defensive players: LB Skai Moore, LB T.J. Brunson, DB Chris Lammons, DL Taylor Stallworth
The key for Georgia: Georgia has every advantage in this game, at least when judging each team’s personnel groupings. The biggest key will once again be to protect the ball and wear the opposition down with the run game. If the Bulldogs’ defense can stifle an improved South Carolina rushing attack, then it should be in good shape by the fourth quarter.
The key for South Carolina: South Carolina will need to minimize big plays in Georgia’s run game. If the Gamecocks can do so then it will be on Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm to move the ball through the air. When asked to do so, Fromm has been able to come through, regardless of Lammons’ assertion that Georgia “can’t pass.” But the key for South Carolina is for Fromm, in this scenario, to then have an off day. If South Carolina is to be in this game in the fourth quarter, it will need to be a low-scoring affair.
What a win means for Georgia: Georgia has a chance to clinch the SEC East Saturday. If it beats South Carolina and Mississippi defeats Kentucky, the Bulldogs will win an SEC East title for the first time since 2012.
What a win means for South Carolina: It would be a huge program booster for the Gamecocks. It would be South Carolina’s first statement win in Muschamp’s two seasons with the program. It would also be a great sell in recruiting for South Carolina if it can knock off the No. 1 team in the country.
Comments