Predicting Saturday’s game between Georgia and South Carolina

Here is what The Telegraph’s sportswriters are predicting for Saturday’s game between No. 1 Georgia and South Carolina.
Jason Butt: Georgia should be able to once again expertly defend the opposing team’s offense, considering South Carolina’s run game only picked up against its recent three games against teams that are 1-14 in conference play. If South Carolina elects to sell out on the run, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm should be able to pick the Gamecocks’ 92nd-ranked pass defense apart -- much to safety Chris Lammons’ dismay. The Bulldogs win big again. Prediction: Georgia 45, South Carolina 10
Brandon Sudge: Once more, Georgia has received some opposing trash talk to bring some motivation. The Bulldogs may allow freshman quarterback Jake Fromm to air it out against South Carolina, and maybe Chris Lammons' comments will be put to rest. Nevertheless, look for Georgia to have another significant offensive output while having trouble containing Jake Bentley at times. If this prediction holds true, Georgia could be crowned SEC East champions by the end of the night. Prediction: Georgia 38, South Carolina 14
Jordan Hill: The true matchup to watch Saturday is the South Carolina offense against the Bulldogs' defense. South Carolina's defense looked lackluster against Vanderbilt last week, which likely means sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley won't have much room for error. I don't see that boding well for a potential upset. Prediction: Georgia 38, South Carolina 20
Bill Shanks: Georgia will be challenged by South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, who would like nothing more than to beat his undefeated alma mater. But the Georgia depth and defense will be too much for the Gamecocks. Georgia should pull away in the fourth quarter. Prediction: Georgia 38 South Carolina 13
Wilson Alexander: South Carolina will play Georgia tough, testing its new No. 1 ranking. But South Carolina has deficiencies, particularly in the secondary, and Georgia really doesn't. Prediction: Georgia 35, South Carolina 17
