Mitchell returns to see UGA play his most hated rival while in college

For the first time since Georgia’s G-Day spring game in 2016, Malcolm Mitchell returned to his alma mater for a football game.
And as it turns out, Georgia’s opponent Saturday is the team Mitchell hated the most while he played for the Bulldogs.
Mitchell was the subject of a spot Friday with CampusLore, a digital media company partnered with the NFL Players Association that films professional athletes reminiscing about their college days. The Telegraph tagged along for Mitchell’s shoot, which took place at both Sanford Stadium, Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall and the program’s indoor practice facility.
While the cameras were rolling, Mitchell was asked which team he disliked the most during his playing days.
While he obviously understands the importance of the rivalries against Georgia Tech, Florida and Auburn, Mitchell singled out South Carolina as the rival he disliked the most when he was a part of the Georgia roster.
He began feeling this way about the Gamecocks in 2012, when Georgia traveled to South Carolina and lost 35-7.
“Even when we went there and they destroyed us, I just didn’t like them from that point on,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he wasn’t fond of how the Gamecocks carried themselves when Georgia played them. Mitchell, however, was able to go out on top against the Gamecocks in 2015. Mitchell caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in that game.
Back in town for the weekend, Mitchell will certainly hope the No. 1 Bulldogs keep its unbeaten run alive with a win over South Carolina Saturday.
Mitchell’s return tour continued Saturday with a signing at the University of Georgia Bookstore for his children’s book The Magician’s Hat.
Mitchell is in his second season with the New England Patriots and recorded seven catches for 70 yards in the team’s 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
He has spent the season rehabbing an ailing knee while on injured reserve. There is still has a chance Mitchell returns to the field now that the NFL allows for two players to come back from IR.
