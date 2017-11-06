Kickoff, TV channel set for Georgia-Kentucky

Georgia and Kentucky will kick their Nov. 18 game off at 3:30 p.m., per an announcement from the SEC league office.
The game will be televised by CBS, which will be the fifth time this season for the Bulldogs. Georgia and Kentucky will play their 71st-ever game against one another, with the Bulldogs holding a 56-12-2 all-time advantage.
Georgia was able to clinch the SEC East this past Saturday after they beat South Carolina and saw Kentucky lose to Mississippi.
This week, Georgia is scheduled to take on Auburn on the road while Kentucky will take on Vanderbilt.
