Wims provides passing game a ‘comfort zone’

Javon Wims knows he will have an opportunity to make a play when a team shows man coverage.
Since Georgia’s rushing attack ranked eighth with 279.3 yards per game, the likelihood of a defense single-covering Wims and the other receivers is great. And in the first half of Georgia’s 24-10 win over South Carolina, Wims took full advantage with only one defender following him.
Asked if he gets excited each time a defense decides to single cover him, Wims offered a one-word response.
“Absolutely,” Wims said.
Wims caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Gamecocks. For the season, Wims has totaled 24 catches for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Although Georgia hasn’t had to pass too much this season, Wims has become a security blanket for freshman quarterback Jake Fromm.
Even in the first game of the season against Appalachian State, Fromm placed trust in Wims to go up and snag a jump ball with two defenders near. Wims made Fromm look good on the play by snagging the catch, pivoting upon his landing and diving into the end zone for a touchdown.
“You earn trust, and he has earned the ability to catch the ball, protect the ball and go up and get the ball,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He has worked really hard to improve. He continues to improve with his blocking, his physicality. He has to continue to improve on every part of his game, but he has done a nice job. Ultimately, he has given Jake a comfort zone that he has a go-to guy.”
Wims’ most impressive play of the South Carolina game, and perhaps his season, was another moment where he was able to help Fromm out on a tough throw.
From the South Carolina 10-yard line, Wims took his route toward the left side of the end zone. Fromm threw a pass by the sideline and only where Wims would have a chance to make a play on it. In real time, it looked like Wims made a spectacular grab but was unable to stay inbounds.
Wims, however, had full confidence he was in the whole way for a touchdown. And replay showed he was able to keep his toe in the end zone with possession of the football.
“I had to wait for them to confirm it but I told all my guys I was in,” Wims said. “I caught it.”
