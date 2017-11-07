Georgia stays atop the College Football Playoff rankings

For the second consecutive week, Georgia is the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The 13-man selection committee kept the Bulldogs in the top spot following last Saturday’s 24-10 win over South Carolina. The win kept Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) unbeaten for the season.
The only competition to unseat Georgia was Alabama, which defeated LSU 24-10. Alabama remained as the committee’s No. 2 team. On Sunday, both the AP and coaches polls kept Alabama No. 1 and Georgia No. 2.
Behind Georgia and Alabama are No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 TCU.
The last time Georgia held a top ranking for longer than one week was in 1982, when the Bulldogs held the AP No. 1 spot for five consecutive weeks to close the regular season. Georgia ended the year No. 4, however, after losing to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl.
Before being selected as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff poll last week, the last time the Bulldogs were a top-ranked team was in the preseason AP and coaches polls in 2008. They fell to No. 2 one week later.
Georgia will have a tough matchup this week when it travels to Auburn. The College Football Playoff selection committee ranked the Tigers No. 10. Auburn is also considered No. 10 in both the AP and coaches poll.
Georgia defensive back Aaron Davis said the team still isn't concerned about where it is ranked.
“Guys, collectively, aren't really focusing on that,” Davis said. “There's this week and then there's two more weeks. It's going to change.”
Rounding out the top 10 in this week's College Football Playoff poll are No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 Washington and No. 10 Auburn. No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 24 LSU were the only other SEC teams in the College Football Playoff top 25.
