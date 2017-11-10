Predicting Saturday’s game between Georgia and Auburn

Here are The Telegraph’s predictions for Saturday’s game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 10 Auburn.
Jason Butt: This game is a tough one to call. Georgia hasn’t seen offensive talent like Auburn’s since the Notre Dame game. On top of that, Auburn is well-balanced with a quarterback who can hit the deep shot. Then again, Georgia has made every opponent its faced one dimensional. If Georgia can frustrate the Auburn coaching staff by taking the run away, then it will be in good shape by the end. Prediction: Georgia 24, Auburn 21
Bill Shanks: Georgia's offensive line will protect Jake Fromm and open enough holes for the running back committee to do damage on Auburn's tough defense. Plus, the Bulldogs will have a pass rush and make it an uncomfortable game for quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Prediction: Georgia 27, Auburn 17
Wilson Alexander: Close game. Auburn scores late to win it. Prediction: Auburn 24, Georgia 20
Jordan Hill: Although the Auburn defense could give Georgia some issues moving the ball, the Bulldogs' defense will be the toughest Auburn has faced all season. Jarrett Stidham looked to be in a rhythm against Texas A&M last week, but I anticipate the Georgia defense torments him throughout the game. Auburn hangs with the Bulldogs but cannot knock off the No. 1 team. Prediction: Georgia 23, Auburn 17
Brandon Sudge: After having a stretch where it blew through SEC opponents, Georgia will have its second consecutive “workmanlike” game. The Bulldogs will use their healthy defensive front and get enough pressure on quarterback Jarrett Stidham to limit Auburn’s offense. Prediction: Georgia 23, Auburn 17
