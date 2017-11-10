Mark Fox doesn't know a UGA fan who wants to 'spend a night in Auburn'

Mark Fox has jokes.
And when it comes to Saturday's football game between Georgia and Auburn, he delivered a good one following his basketball team's 79-54 win over Bryant.
The basketball team drew a home attendance of 7,387 people Friday night, the largest for a home opener since the 2007-08 season. And with that, Fox was asked what he thought of that many Georgia fans deciding to go to the basketball game with a road game up next.
After thinking for a moment, Fox delivered this gem.
"I'm not sure I know one member of the Bulldog Nation who wants to spend a night in Auburn," Fox said.
And like a mic drop, Fox ended his post-game news conference.
The Bulldogs once again got a great game out of senior forward Yante Maten, who scored 21 points in 23 minutes. Freshman forward Rayshaun Hammonds scored 17 points and brought down seven rebounds in 20 minutes of game play.
Fox thought the crowd helped Georgia's defense with some added energy in the building. Georgia held Bryant to only 25.8 percent shooting from the floor.
With Georgia drawing that many people Friday night, Fox will dish out $7,387 to the Boys & Girls Club of Athens and the Clarke County Mentor Program. He will also donate $1 for every fan who shows up to the remaining two home games in the month of November.
Edwards returns, Harris still out
Georgia got junior forward Mike Edwards back on the court after a disciplinary issue held him out of last week's exhibition against Valdosta State. Edwards ended the game with two points on 1-of-4 shooting and brought down three rebounds.
Sophomore guard Jordan Harris, who was also held out against Valdosta State, did not play against Bryant. Fox was asked about his status after the game.
"That's between me and those guys," Fox said. "I would anticipate they will all get back on board like we want them to. They're all good kids."
A season ago, Harris averaged 4.7 points in 16.5 minutes per game.
Comments