Georgia-Georgia Tech will either get an early or late start

Georgia and Georgia Tech won't have a finalized kickoff time until either late Saturday or early Sunday.
The two teams will either play their annual intrastate rivalry at noon or 8 p.m. on Nov. 25. The game will be televised on ABC and has a six-day option to decide which time to play.
Last season, Georgia Tech rallied to defeat Georgia 28-27, with the Bulldogs leading by 13 before the Yellow Jackets' win.
This week, Georgia will take on Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia Tech is slated to travel to Duke for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.
Comments