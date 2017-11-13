Georgia coach Kirby Smart yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn.
Georgia-Georgia Tech will either get an early or late start

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 13, 2017 12:07 PM

ATHENS

Georgia and Georgia Tech won't have a finalized kickoff time until either late Saturday or early Sunday.

The two teams will either play their annual intrastate rivalry at noon or 8 p.m. on Nov. 25. The game will be televised on ABC and has a six-day option to decide which time to play.

Last season, Georgia Tech rallied to defeat Georgia 28-27, with the Bulldogs leading by 13 before the Yellow Jackets' win.

This week, Georgia will take on Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia Tech is slated to travel to Duke for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.

