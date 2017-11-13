Practice report: Georgia preparing for Kentucky pass rush

With the sun setting early Monday evening, Georgia hit the practice field to begin preparations for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
In doing so, it would appear the Bulldogs are anticipating a handful from Kentucky pass rusher Denzel Ware. Ware, a defensive lineman, has 6.5 sacks for the Wildcats this season. Georgia looks to be paying extra attention to him as there were at least two scout-teamers wearing his jersey at practice. That would signify that the Bulldogs are well aware of what Ware can do as an edge rusher.
Ware has recorded four sacks in Kentucky’s last two games, which includes two in the past Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. He also recorded a sack each in Tennessee and Mississippi.
Earlier Monday, during his news conference, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned that he has been impressed with Kentucky’s defense on tape.
“Defensively, they play a similar style to us — big guys, 3-4 defense — and they do a really good job as well,” Smart said. “So, the challenge is in front of us with a great Kentucky team rolling in here that I know they want nothing more than to come in here and try to prove they are the best team in the (SEC) East.”
There were other players Georgia specifically had scout-team jerseys for. Receivers were emulating Tavin Richardson and Lynn Bowden Jr., with Georgia’s Matt Landers donning Richardson’s No. 11.
Georgia appeared to still be in good health as it looked like every major contributor was present for Monday’s practice. The Bulldogs did not suffer any significant injuries against Auburn.
Asked if there was a concern of fatigue at this time of the season, Smart said the program has kept a close eye on ensuring the coaches are still able to get the most out of their players.
“Recovery is a big part of what we talk about,” Smart said. “Sleep. Rest. Getting their legs back at the end of the week. I’m a big believer in work. I’m a big believer in practice. And we’re going to continue to do that. This team knows what brought them here and we have to continue to do that.”
