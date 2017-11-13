Georgia loses pledge in 2018 recruiting class

Caleb Tannor has decided to open up his recruitment.
The pass rushing prospect out of Miller Grove announced Monday evening that he has decided to decommit from Georgia. Tannor was previously a member of the Bulldogs' 2018 recruiting class. Tannor announced on his Twitter account that he has had a change of heart.
After long thought with my family and coaches I have decided that I will no longer be committed to the University of Georgia and I will be OPENING up my recruitment. #imgoingape pic.twitter.com/AwrTAf509a— Caleb Tannor 1 (@cvleb10) November 14, 2017
Tannor's decision brings Georgia back to 17 pledges in the class. Without Tannor, the Bulldogs still have pass-rushing commitments from Adam Anderson and Azeez Ojulari.
Georgia will be looking to replenish depth at the outside linebacker position as both Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy are set to graduate following this season.
Tannor is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He is ranked 34th overall in the state of Georgia.
While Georgia no longer has Tannor in the fold, its class is shaping up to be a nice one. The Bulldogs landed Anderson (for the second time), running back James Cook and quarterback Justin Fields all in the month of October. Offensive lineman Cade Mays is now giving Georgia a strong look after visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game.
The Bulldogs are also still in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, despite suffering a 40-17 loss to Auburn on the road this past Saturday. Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) is set to host Kentucky this Saturday and will then travel to Georgia Tech for the regular season finale.
After that, the Bulldogs will compete for the SEC championship on Dec. 2. It will be the first time Georgia has competed for a conference title since 2012.
