Georgia falls six spots in College Football Playoff rankings

Following its road loss at Auburn, Georgia is now the No. 7 team in the College Football Playoff poll.
The Bulldogs fell six places from its No. 1 spot after the defeat. Sitting in front of Georgia are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Miami, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 6 Auburn.
Georgia still holds wins over two ranked opponents in No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 16 Mississippi State. With the win Saturday, Auburn jumped from No. 10 to No. 6. The Tigers were able to do what no team has done on Georgia this year, which is run the ball at will. Running back Kerryon Johnson ran for 167 yards on 32 carries in the victory.
While Georgia is no longer in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, it is still in good shape for a playoff bid if it wins its remaining games. Up next for Georgia is Kentucky at home on Saturday, with a road trip to Georgia Tech the following weekend. The Bulldogs will then play for the SEC championship a week later against either Alabama or Auburn.
If Georgia is able to win its next three games, in all likelihood it will be in the playoff.
