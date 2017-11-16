Georgia's head coach Mark Fox.
Georgia's head coach Mark Fox. Cory A. Cole Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia's head coach Mark Fox. Cory A. Cole Georgia Sports Communications
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Hoops: Georgia adds commit, inks two in early signing period

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 16, 2017 11:09 AM

Athens

It was expected for Georgia to soon announce the signing of basketball commit Amanze Ngumezi. What the program revealed Thursday was that it got a bonus commit during the early signing period.

In addition to landing Ngumezi’s signature, the Bulldogs were also able to ink JoJo Toppin, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward out of Norcross. Toppin committed and signed his national letter-of-intent Thursday, effectively ending his recruitment. He became the second member of Georgia’s recruiting class of 2018 along with Ngumezi, who is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward from Savannah.

Head coach Mark Fox is pleased with the early signing period’s recruiting haul.

“We are excited to add Amanze and JoJo to our team as they add legitimate SEC size and athleticism for their respective positions,” Fox said. “Amanze provides us a big and explosive front line player who also has great ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. JoJo is a quick slasher who is very athletic at the rim. Together, they address the needs that will be created when this senior class departs.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bulldogs will graduate both power forward Yante Maten and small forward Juwan Parker after this season, with both of these players able to replace those positions from a depth perspective.

Ngumezi is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings and is the fifth-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Toppin is a three-star prospect in the composite, with 247Sports.com’s actual site listing him as a four-star. Toppin is considered the seventh-raned player in the state.

Last season, Ngumezi averaged a double-double with 12.8 points and 11.6 rebounds for Johnson High School. Toppin averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game at Norcross.

Georgia has started the season 2-0 with wins over Bryant and South Caroalina-Upstate. Its next opponent is at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.