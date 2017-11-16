Hoops: Georgia adds commit, inks two in early signing period

It was expected for Georgia to soon announce the signing of basketball commit Amanze Ngumezi. What the program revealed Thursday was that it got a bonus commit during the early signing period.
In addition to landing Ngumezi’s signature, the Bulldogs were also able to ink JoJo Toppin, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward out of Norcross. Toppin committed and signed his national letter-of-intent Thursday, effectively ending his recruitment. He became the second member of Georgia’s recruiting class of 2018 along with Ngumezi, who is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward from Savannah.
Head coach Mark Fox is pleased with the early signing period’s recruiting haul.
“We are excited to add Amanze and JoJo to our team as they add legitimate SEC size and athleticism for their respective positions,” Fox said. “Amanze provides us a big and explosive front line player who also has great ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. JoJo is a quick slasher who is very athletic at the rim. Together, they address the needs that will be created when this senior class departs.”
The Bulldogs will graduate both power forward Yante Maten and small forward Juwan Parker after this season, with both of these players able to replace those positions from a depth perspective.
Ngumezi is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings and is the fifth-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Toppin is a three-star prospect in the composite, with 247Sports.com’s actual site listing him as a four-star. Toppin is considered the seventh-raned player in the state.
Last season, Ngumezi averaged a double-double with 12.8 points and 11.6 rebounds for Johnson High School. Toppin averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game at Norcross.
Georgia has started the season 2-0 with wins over Bryant and South Caroalina-Upstate. Its next opponent is at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
