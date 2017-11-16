Bulldogs hosting five-star LSU pledge for unofficial visit

Kardell Thomas’ size matches his high-profile recruiting status.
The five-star offensive guard stands at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2019 class. To little surprise, Georgia is after Thomas and has drawn significant interest.
Thomas is scheduled to visit Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s conference wrap-up between Georgia and Kentucky, which gives offensive line coach Sam Pittman the opportunity to make another stride in adding a top lineman to his recent recruiting résumé.
“Coach Pittman has told me to come and be a difference on his line,” Thomas said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he is like.”
But there are a few caveats for Pittman and the Bulldogs that will make things tougher. Thomas is an LSU commit, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and a Tigers’ legacy. Thomas’ father, Karl, played at LSU after transferring from Jackson State.
Thomas is “90 percent” committed to LSU, and realizes the program’s need for offensive linemen -- thus the opportunity to play early. The recruiting process continues as along with Georgia and LSU, the Southern University Lab School lineman has interest in Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas.
Georgia will host Thomas along with an assemblage of the nation’s top prospects from recruiting classes ranging from 2018-20. It will look to do as it has in each home game this season -- put on a show for the recruits.
“I just want to feel the vibe and the atmosphere in that stadium,” Thomas said. “In order for Georgia to flip me from LSU, I need to feel like I’m supposed to be there. It made me want to visit because it is a top program.”
Georgia looks to keep momentum in the 2019 class by working on Thomas and other rising senior prospects in attendance. The Bulldogs have seven pledges for the class with four-star offensive tackle Luke Griffin being the lone commit on the line.
Thomas ranks as the 17th-best prospect nationally and the second-best offensive guard, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. As he looks ahead to the collegiate game, Thomas stands confident in his potential.
“It’s my attitude and the way that I play,” Thomas said. “It’s about how nasty I am when I finish my blocks. I’m just one of a kind.”
