Massive defensive lineman pledges to Georgia

Georgia was able to add to its recruiting class by picking up a commitment from defensive lineman Jordan Davis.
Davis, a 6-foot-6 and 330-pound defensive tackle, is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Davis is the third interior defensive lineman to join the Georgia recruiting class of 2018, with the others being Liberty County’s Tramel Walthour and Hutchinson Community College’s Devonte Wyatt.
Davis, who plays for Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina, chose the Bulldogs over in-state programs North Carolina and N.C. State.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Davis thanked both head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott for recruiting him. He especially thanked Scott for being on him the earliest of any coach.
“To Coach Scott I thank you for everything, from you giving my first offer at the University of North Carolina my sophomore year to a kid who never played a down of high school football,” Davis wrote.
Davis’ decision to play for Georgia comes almost two weeks after he took an unofficial visit to the school for its game against South Carolina. While Georgia added a pledge Thursday, it will stay at No. 5 in the 247Sports.com composite team rankings. Only Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Miami, in that order, are ranked higher.
Georgia got the good news just a few days after it lost a commit from outside linebacker Caleb Tannor. But despite the decommitment, the Bulldogs have been rolling on the recruiting front.
In the month of October, Georgia secured commitments from Harrison quarterback Justin Fields (No. 1 overall nationally), Rome outside linebacker Adam Anderson (No. 2 at his position nationally) and Miami Central (Florida) running back James Cook (No. 3 at his position nationally). Davis is the first commit Georgia has secured in the month of November.
Georgia also holds a commitment from Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina) running back Zamir White, who is considered the nation’s No. 1 running back and No. 6 overall recruit.
The Bulldogs now hold 18 commitments in their recruiting class of 2018.
Georgia’s recruiting has been aided by a strong 2017 season on the football field. Georgia won its first nine games before suffering its first loss of the season against Auburn last weekend. While the Bulldogs fell from No. 1 to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, they would likely still make the field of four by winning the remaining three games against Kentucky, Georgia Tech and either Alabama or Auburn in the SEC Championship.
