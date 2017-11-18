Wims provides first-half offensive boost in final home game

In his final home game at Sanford Stadium, Javon Wims proved to be consistent once more.
Georgia struggled to gain early traction against Kentucky, but quarterback Jake Fromm changed that by finding his “comfort zone” in the 6-foot-4 receiver as he was streaking down the middle.
After crossing the goal line for a 27-yard touchdown, Wims got down on a knee, beat his chest in celebration and engaged in a handshake with fellow wide receiver Terry Godwin. Wims finished with 83 yards in the 42-13 victory over the Wildcats, but the final opportunity to sprint into the end zone was special.
“It was a dream come true and I'm glad I went out like this,” Wims said. “The seniors should be proud, and we've worked hard all year. It felt good.”
Never miss a local story.
Wims’ latest performance marks the third time this season in which he has topped the 50-yard mark. His displays have been signified by a number of jump balls that have been hauled in by rebounding-type catches, and has also showed an increasing level of dependability for Georgia.
As Wims concludes his brief two-year tenure with the Bulldogs, he continues to meet his personal goal of improving during the week and showing it on Saturdays.
“He's aggressive and loves to snatch the ball out of the air,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's improved a lot as a blocker, but has always been a good wideout. He's in a good place right now and is very confident.”
Fromm wasn’t forced to pass too frequently against Kentucky, but went 9-of-14 throwing when called upon. Most of those attempts went the way of Wims as he hauled in six receptions -- a career-high mark -- on eight targets.
Each of Wims’ receptions came in the first half, and four came in the second quarter before Georgia started to tire Kentucky’s defense with its rushing attack.
“He trusts me,” Wims said. “He throws me the ball, sometimes when I'm not even open. I just go out there and make plays for him, and he believes in me.”
Wims nearly added another toe-tap catch to his highlight reel in the second quarter as well. Fromm found his veteran receiver down the left sideline, but Wims’ toe drag was ruled incomplete and stood upon review.
If the catch were to be overturned, Wims would have eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. He thought it was a completion, too.
“I think in the NFL I'd be in,” Wims said.
Wims’ success early on allowed Georgia to revert to what it did best -- being persistent on the run. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack collected 381 yards and five touchdowns, and it might not have been possible if it weren’t for the Fromm-to-Wims connection opening up another dimension.
The reliability of Wims isn’t surprising to his teammates as they see the duo’s preparation first-hand, but it allowed the Bulldogs to cruise to another lopsided SEC victory.
“It slowed down the movement and allowed us to see what they were doing when lined up in certain formations,” said redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland, who made his first start at right guard. “I think it helped us.”
Comments