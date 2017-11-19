Grading the game: Georgia gets back on track against Kentucky

Here is how Georgia graded out following its 42-13 win over Kentucky.
Offense: A-
It was a slow start offensively for Georgia. But as the game went on, the Bulldogs were able to pick up steam and get the run game going. Running back Nick Chubb totaled 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Sony Michel toted the ball 12 times and racked up 87 yards and three touchdowns. Bouncing back from an early-game interception, quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 123 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-14 passing. As a team, the Bulldogs totaled 504 total yards, with 381 of those coming on the ground. It was the perfect bounce-back game for a Georgia offense that struggled mightily the week prior at Auburn.
Defense: A-
Georgia’s defense snapped a three-game streak of over 100 rushing yards for Kentucky’s Benny Snell. Snell did score a touchdown on the Wildcats’ opening drive of the third quarter, but that proved to be the only time they would get into the end zone. Following Fromm’s interception, Georgia was able to hold Kentucky to a field goal. While Kentucky ran for 124 yards (Snell had 94), the Bulldogs kept quarterback Stephen Johnson to 138 passing yards on 12-of-22 passing. Aaron Davis also picked off a pass from receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on a trick play.
Special teams: A
Georgia avoided two scares on the injury front in this department. Punter Cameron Nizialek took a hard hit to his left knee but was able to return to the game and boom two punts for a net average of 48 yards. His long went 51 yards. Rodrigo Blankenship made all of his extra points and hit four touchbacks. Mecole Hardman averaged 31 yards per kick return.
Coaching: B
From a defensive perspective, Georgia’s game-plan was obvious and executed. From an offensive perspective, things didn’t get rolling until Fromm got a few passing plays on first down late in the second quarter. Georgia ran the ball nine consecutive times on first down. Against better teams – like last week against Auburn – it is important to not be too predictable with play calling. Teams analyze tendencies and will look to capitalize on them. Once Georgia turned to the air on first down, with Fromm hitting completions to Terry Godwin and Javon Wims, the run game opened up further. Georgia’s coaching staff should take a cue from that moment and place even more confidence in Fromm to throw the ball on first down.
