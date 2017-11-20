Roquan Smith is a finalist for the Butkus Award.
Roquan Smith a finalist for another national award

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 20, 2017 12:09 PM

Athens

Roquan Smith made the finalist cut for another national award.

Smith was named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate linebacker. For the season, Smith has 91 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. A native of Montezuma, Smith is considered Georgia’s best defender and has also forced a fumble on the season. Smith has played a valuable role in leading Georgia in certain team statistics -- No. 4 in scoring defense (14.4 points per game), No. 5 in total defense (276.1 yards per game), No. 6 in run defense (105.6 yards per game) and No. 10 in pass defense (276.1 yards per game).

Smith joins Michigan’s Devin Bush, Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds, Wisconsin’s T.J. Edwards and Clemson’s Dorian O’Daniel as finalists for the award.

The Butkus Award winner will be announced on Dec. 6

Smith is also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, which goes to the country’s best overall defender. He is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which also goes to the country’s best defender.

Smith’s season has garnered a lot of attention thanks to his season, which includes first-round placement in a lot of NFL mock drafts across the industry. Smith will have a decision to either leave for the NFL draft or return for his senior year following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

While Smith made the cut, teammate Lorenzo Carter was left off the finalist list after being a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

