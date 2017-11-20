Chubb earns weekly SEC honor after Kentucky win

Georgia running back Nick Chubb earned the SEC’s offensive player of the week award following his performance in Saturday’s 42-13 win over Kentucky.
Chubb ran the ball 15 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats. His final carry of the game, which was his final rush ever at Sanford Stadium, went for a 55-yard touchdown down the left sideline. The run and yardage total were season bests.
For the season, Chubb has totaled 1,045 yards and 12 touchdowns. By going over 1,000 yards this season, Chubb became only the second player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in three separate seasons, joining Herschel Walker in doing so. He also became the fourth running back in SEC history to achieve this feat.
Chubb has run for 4,469 yards in his career since enrolling at Georgia in 2014. He sits at fourth place on the SEC’s all-time leading rushers list, behind Walker (5,259), Arkansas’ Darren McFadden (4,590) and LSU’s Kevin Faulk (4,557). Given the fact that Chubb has at least three more games left to play, it is feasible that he could end the year as the conference’s second-leading rusher all-time since he trails second place by only 121 yards.
Never miss a local story.
As a freshman in 2014, Chubb ran for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns, which propelled him into the Heisman Trophy conversation early as a sophomore. A severe injury to his knee derailed his second season, however, ending it with 747 yards and eight touchdowns.
A year ago, Chubb ran for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns.
For Georgia, this is the seventh time this season a player has earned an SEC weekly honor. Chubb previously earned an offensive player of the week nod for his performance against Tennessee. Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (defensive player of the week vs. Notre Dame), quarterback Jake Fromm (freshman of the week vs. Mississippi State and Missouri), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (offensive lineman of the week vs. Vanderbilt) and safety J.R. Reed (defensive player of the week vs. Florida) were the other players to earn SEC accolades this year.
Comments