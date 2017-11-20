Prized running back recruit suffers torn ACL

One of Georgia’s top recruits in the class of 2018 suffered a significant injury over the past week.
Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina) running back Zamir White tore his anterior cruciate ligament, according to a report from Rivals.com. White is considered the No. 1 running back in the nation and one of Georgia’s prized recruits in the class of 2018.
White, the No. 6 overall player in the nation, committed to Georgia on June 27, choosing the Bulldogs over North Carolina. He also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and LSU, among others.
White’s injury could be a blow to his chances of suiting up by Georgia’s first game against Austin Peay in 2018. But the Bulldogs figure to still be deep at running back next year, even without Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Georgia will return D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield, as well as welcome in fellow top-tier running back recruit James Cook (Miami Central). Cook is considered the No. 3 running back recruit in the nation.
According to Scotland County’s Twitter account, White has run for 2,085 yards and 34 touchdowns this season.
