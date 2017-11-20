Roquan Smith a finalist for three national awards

Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith is now a finalist for three prestigious postseason college football awards.
On Monday, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Dick Butkus Award announced that Smith is a finalist for their honors. The Bednarik Award revealed that Smith, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and N.C. State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb are the remaining three to choose from.
The Bednarik Award goes to the nation's top collegiate defender.
Also on Monday, the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker, announced that Smith, Michigan’s Devin Bush, Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds, Wisconsin’s T.J. Edwards and Clemson’s Dorian O’Daniel as finalists for the award.
The Bednarik Award will be announced on Dec. 7 at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The Butkus Award will be announced a day earlier on Dec. 6.
Smith is also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, which also goes to the nation's top defender. The Nagurski Award will be announced on Dec. 4. Along with Smith, Fitzpatrick and Chubb, Iowa's Josey Jewell and Houston's Ed Oliver are also up for the Nagurski Award.
A native of Montezuma, Smith has totaled 91 tackles, 3.5 sacks and recorded a forced fumble. Smith has played a valuable role in leading Georgia in certain team statistics -- No. 4 in scoring defense (14.4 points per game), No. 5 in total defense (276.1 yards per game), No. 6 in run defense (105.6 yards per game) and No. 10 in pass defense (276.1 yards per game).
Smith’s season has garnered a lot of attention thanks to his season, which includes first-round placement in a lot of NFL mock drafts across the industry. Smith will have a decision to either leave for the NFL draft or return for his senior year following the conclusion of the 2017 season.
"I think it says a lot to his overall leadership, the way he's played, the passion and energy he plays with," head coach Kirby Smart said. "It says a lot about the defensive front in front of him who have been able to hold people and keep people off of him to allow him to make the plays. He'll be the first to tell you that when he goes unblocked, he's a really good player."
